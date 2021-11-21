Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/china-downgrades-ties-with-lithuania-after-opening-of-taiwanese-representative-office-in-vilnius-1090895567.html
China Downgrades Ties With Lithuania After Opening of Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius
China Downgrades Ties With Lithuania After Opening of Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius
The situation surrounding the island has been escalating over the past several months, with China blasting the US and the European Union for sending official... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T05:09+0000
2021-11-21T05:09+0000
lithuania
asia & pacific
china
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101819/45/1018194580_0:0:1025:577_1920x0_80_0_0_d956e25acc5b70b602e11b20add957ab.jpg
Beijing downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charge d’affaires on Sunday, after the Baltic country allowed Taiwan to set up a representative office, an official statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry read.The official representative office of Taiwan opened in Lithuania's capital on Thursday. Eric Huang, who is currently the Acting Head of the Taiwan Mission to Latvia, was appointed the head of the office.In August, China said it would recall its envoy from the Baltic country and demanded that Lithuania recall its ambassador to Beijing. The warning came in response to an announcement saying that the office will be called the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania - while other offices in European countries (and even in the US) are named after Taipei, and do not mention Taiwan itself.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949. Beijing considers the island to be a breakaway province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own democratically-elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country.
lithuania
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101819/45/1018194580_46:0:955:682_1920x0_80_0_0_ce31053665f36a8931914d1cdd06ada7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lithuania, asia & pacific, china, taiwan

China Downgrades Ties With Lithuania After Opening of Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius

05:09 GMT 21.11.2021
© Flickr / FlickrA Taiwanese Flag
A Taiwanese Flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© Flickr / Flickr
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The situation surrounding the island has been escalating over the past several months, with China blasting the US and the European Union for sending official delegations there.
Beijing downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charge d’affaires on Sunday, after the Baltic country allowed Taiwan to set up a representative office, an official statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry read.

"Lithuania ignored the solemn stance of the Chinese government, disregarded the overall situation of bilateral relations, and ignored the basic norms of international relations", Beijing said, urging Vilnius to "correct the mistake" as soon as possible.

The official representative office of Taiwan opened in Lithuania's capital on Thursday. Eric Huang, who is currently the Acting Head of the Taiwan Mission to Latvia, was appointed the head of the office.
In August, China said it would recall its envoy from the Baltic country and demanded that Lithuania recall its ambassador to Beijing. The warning came in response to an announcement saying that the office will be called the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania - while other offices in European countries (and even in the US) are named after Taipei, and do not mention Taiwan itself.
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949. Beijing considers the island to be a breakaway province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own democratically-elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:09 GMTChina Downgrades Ties With Lithuania After Opening of Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius
04:31 GMTBolsonaro Reportedly Withheld Record-High Deforestation Levels in Amazon Ahead of COP26 Summit
04:08 GMTChinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Appears in Public After Being Missing for Weeks
03:22 GMTSpace Force General Admits That US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
03:16 GMTHunter Biden's Company Helped Chinese Firm Buy Stake in Cobalt Mines From US Company, Report Says
01:37 GMTBiden is 79: Oldest US President Ever Sparks Worries Over Fitness to Govern & Run Again - Polls
00:58 GMTTrump Urges Navarro to 'Protect Executive Privilege' After Ex-Aide Subpoenaed in COVID-19 probe
00:34 GMT3 People Sustain Gunshot Wounds Amid Protests in Rotterdam
00:28 GMTLondon Police Arrest 30 Eco Activists Blocking Bridge
00:17 GMTNumerous Death Threats Forced Rittenhouse’s Defence Attorney to Change Cell Phone, Report Says
00:08 GMTBitcoin Paternity Test: Scientists Fight in Court for Title of Cryptocurrency's Inventor - Report
YesterdayCalls Mount for US Gov't to Bolster Planetary Defense Amid Threat of Armaggedon - Report
YesterdayLabour Pledges to Shield Transgender Brits From ‘Hate Crimes’ — But Not Women
YesterdayUsers Angry at Disgraced Cuomo for Tweeting About 'Stain' & 'Values' on Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict
YesterdayOver Half of NYPD Officers Wish They Never Joined the Blue Due to 'Far-Left Politics' - Report
YesterdayOver 1,000 People Evacuated in Ostrava, Czech Republic, After WWII Bomb Found
YesterdayAnother Pandemic of Evolved SARS Viruses Could Come From Rodents, Study Says
Yesterday'Accidentally Fired' Gun Triggers Mass Panic at Atlanta Airport - Video
YesterdayFormer 'Fixer' for US Billionaire Claims He Ran Montana Town as Personal 'Harem'
YesterdayEuropean Union's 'Plan for Joint Military Force' Leaked to US Press