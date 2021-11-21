https://sputniknews.com/20211121/china-downgrades-ties-with-lithuania-after-opening-of-taiwanese-representative-office-in-vilnius-1090895567.html

China Downgrades Ties With Lithuania After Opening of Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius

The situation surrounding the island has been escalating over the past several months, with China blasting the US and the European Union for sending official... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

Beijing downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charge d’affaires on Sunday, after the Baltic country allowed Taiwan to set up a representative office, an official statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry read.The official representative office of Taiwan opened in Lithuania's capital on Thursday. Eric Huang, who is currently the Acting Head of the Taiwan Mission to Latvia, was appointed the head of the office.In August, China said it would recall its envoy from the Baltic country and demanded that Lithuania recall its ambassador to Beijing. The warning came in response to an announcement saying that the office will be called the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania - while other offices in European countries (and even in the US) are named after Taipei, and do not mention Taiwan itself.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949. Beijing considers the island to be a breakaway province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own democratically-elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country.

