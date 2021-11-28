https://sputniknews.com/20211128/us-reportedly-sends-two-military-convoys-to-syria-consisting-of-over-100-vehicles-1091092422.html
Washington has maintained a military presence in the Arab Republic in oil-rich areas controlled by the Kurds, despite lacking legal grounds to do so. American... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
us
middle east
syria
The US military has sent in over one hundred vehicles from Iraqi territory in two columns moving towards the province of Hasaka, the SANA news agency has reported, citing accounts of local sources from the al-Yaroubiya region. The convoys reportedly consisted of 100 trucks carrying containers with unknown cargo, purportedly "logistics materials", and refrigerator trucks.The first convoy reportedly consisted of around 60 vehicles, while the second had around 40 of them. They crossed into Syrian territory from Iraq via the al-Waleed crossing, SANA's sources said. Both convoys moved under the protection of several armoured vehicles.The US deployed in Syria under the pretext of fighting Daesh*, but has not completely withdrawn despite declaring the terrorist organisation defeated. Washington also lacks a UN Security Council mandate or an invitation from the elected government in Damascus to justify the deployment of its forces in the country.Damascus, Tehran, and Moscow have repeatedly objected to the continuing stay of American troops in Syria, calling it illegitimate. Washington, in turn, claims that its forces have stayed behind to prevent the local oil resources from ending up in the hands of terrorists. However, the Syrian government insists they are, in fact, are engaged in the theft of the nation's oil resources.
us, middle east, syria
