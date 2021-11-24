https://sputniknews.com/20211124/us-led-coalition-confirms-rocket-attack-on-base-in-syria-missed-intended-target--spokesman-1090973469.html

US-Led Coalition Confirms Rocket Attack on Base in Syria Missed Intended Target- Spokesman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US-led Coalition against the Islamic State* confirmed to Sputnik that an attack took place against a base housing Coalition troops... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

"There were attacks directed towards a base that has Coalition members on it. The attack did not land anywhere near the base," a US-led Coalition spokesperson said on Tuesday when asked to confirm reports of an attack against a base housing Coalition troops in Syria's Kharab al Jir.US Defense Department spokesperson Cmdr. Jessica McNulty told Sputnik all personnel are accounted for and there are no impacts to any Coalition installations.At the time, reports indicated that five rockets had been deployed toward the base. No entity or individual has taken responsibility for the attack.Earlier in October, a drone attack was launched against the' al-Tanf base in Syria, an incident that saw the usage of some five unmanned aerial devices. No casualties were reported in the event..*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states

