COVID-19 Live Updates: Israel Closes Borders for Two Weeks Over Omicron Strain Fears

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the B.1.1.529 strain, dubbed Omicron, has a high number of mutations — 32 — which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous.
Countries across the world continue to introduce travel restrictions, suspending flights to and from Southern African nations to stop the spread of a new coronavirus variant called Omicron. Suspected cases of the Omicron strain, however, were already registered in the EU earlier this week, with Belgium becoming the first European country to confirm the mutated strain.