International
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/covid-19-live-updates-israel-closes-borders-for-two-weeks-over-omicron-strain-fears-1091079511.html
COVID-19 Live Updates: Israel Closes Borders for Two Weeks Over Omicron Strain Fears
COVID-19 Live Updates: Israel Closes Borders for Two Weeks Over Omicron Strain Fears
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the B.1.1.529 strain, dubbed Omicron, has a high number of mutations — 32 — which possibly makes it more... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
coronavirus
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine and sryinge are seen in front of displayed South Africa flag in this illustration - Sputnik International

COVID-19 Live Updates: Israel Closes Borders for Two Weeks Over Omicron Strain Fears

04:46 GMT 28.11.2021
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the B.1.1.529 strain, dubbed Omicron, has a high number of mutations — 32 — which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous.
Countries across the world continue to introduce travel restrictions, suspending flights to and from Southern African nations to stop the spread of a new coronavirus variant called Omicron. Suspected cases of the Omicron strain, however, were already registered in the EU earlier this week, with Belgium becoming the first European country to confirm the mutated strain.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
04:46 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Israel Closes Borders for Two Weeks Over Omicron Strain Fears
03:42 GMTHis Life, His Rules: Biden Spotted With Mask Down on His Chin While Inside Shop
03:28 GMTSouth Africa Laments Travel Restrictions, Calling Them ‘Punishment’ For ‘Excellent Science’
02:57 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Ready to Take Stand at Trial to 'Save Her Own Life' - Report
01:58 GMTMike Tyson Reveals Marijuana Makes Him 'Different Person' as He Launches New Cannabis Line
01:52 GMTConcerns About Spread of New Covid Strain Rise as Another Migrant Caravan Crosses Into US - Report
01:28 GMTMass Theft Occurs at Best Buy Store in Minnesota, Police Say
00:26 GMTTrump Keeps Mt. Rushmore Sculpture With His Face on It on Display in His Office
00:01 GMTA Glimpse of Hope: Biden Approval Rating Climbs 2 Points, But Still Scores Low on Economy - Poll
YesterdayAbbott Says Texas Is Ready For Possible Cold Winter Due to ‘Dozen Laws’ Signed
YesterdayBarnier Says France Has to 'Be Ruthless With the British' Amid Migrant Crisis - Report
YesterdayEx-Labour Leader Corbyn Slams 'Irrational' Suspension From Party One Year On
YesterdaySudanese Army Repels Attack by Ethiopian Troops With Casualties on Both Sides
YesterdayWHO Says No Need for Panic Over Omicron Coronavirus Strain as Much Remains Unknown
YesterdayBiden's First Christmas Tree Will Reportedly Cost Taxpayers $139,000
YesterdayMemes Flood Twitter After WHO Dubs New Covid Strain Omicron
YesterdayOmicron Coronavirus Strain May Already Be in US, Going to Spread 'All Over', Fauci Says
YesterdayNCT 2021 Walks Into a Dream in New Teaser Video 'Year Dream: Stage 2 - Surfing in Our Dreams'
YesterdayWHO Confirms Some Guesses on Why It Skipped Two Letters and Named New COVID Variant 'Omicron'
YesterdayFrance Mulls Autonomy for Caribbean 'Confetti of Empire' Amid COVID-19 Rule Protests