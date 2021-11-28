https://sputniknews.com/20211128/president-ramaphosa-delivers-speech-on-south-africas-covid-fight-amid-spread-of-omicron-strain-1091091543.html

President Ramaphosa Delivers Speech on South Africa's COVID Fight Amid Spread of Omicron Strain

Since the cases of the new coronavirus variant were detected in South Africa on 24 November, the World Health Organisation has dubbed the strain "Omicron" and... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-28T18:03+0000

2021-11-28T18:03+0000

2021-11-28T18:05+0000

south africa

cyril ramaphosa

omicron covid strain

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering a speech on Sunday to update the nation about the governement's response to the pandemic. The address comes as more nations are raising the alarm over the spread of new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, first deteced in South Africa and Botswana on 24 November.The strain, that was dubbed a "variant of concern" by the WHO, has so far been registered in a number of countries, such as the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom and is deemed to be highly transmittable due to a large number of mutations in the spike protein.FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE

