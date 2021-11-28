Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/president-ramaphosa-delivers-speech-on-south-africas-covid-fight-amid-spread-of-omicron-strain-1091091543.html
President Ramaphosa Delivers Speech on South Africa's COVID Fight Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
President Ramaphosa Delivers Speech on South Africa's COVID Fight Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
Since the cases of the new coronavirus variant were detected in South Africa on 24 November, the World Health Organisation has dubbed the strain "Omicron" and... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-28T18:03+0000
2021-11-28T18:05+0000
south africa
cyril ramaphosa
omicron covid strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091091668_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_41d5ee9641cfd577c1a16b40d09893fd.jpg
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering a speech on Sunday to update the nation about the governement's response to the pandemic. The address comes as more nations are raising the alarm over the spread of new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, first deteced in South Africa and Botswana on 24 November.The strain, that was dubbed a "variant of concern" by the WHO, has so far been registered in a number of countries, such as the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom and is deemed to be highly transmittable due to a large number of mutations in the spike protein.FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
President Ramaphosa Delivers Speech on South Africa's COVID Fight Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
President Ramaphosa Delivers Speech on South Africa's COVID Fight Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
2021-11-28T18:03+0000
true
PT33M25S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091091668_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe09c6ce2c5cde6973da3426ab8c4f32.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south africa, cyril ramaphosa, видео

President Ramaphosa Delivers Speech on South Africa's COVID Fight Amid Spread of Omicron Strain

18:03 GMT 28.11.2021 (Updated: 18:05 GMT 28.11.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLFILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a press conference after the G20 Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 27, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a press conference after the G20 Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 27, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Since the cases of the new coronavirus variant were detected in South Africa on 24 November, the World Health Organisation has dubbed the strain "Omicron" and said some of its mutations are "concerning".
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering a speech on Sunday to update the nation about the governement's response to the pandemic.
The address comes as more nations are raising the alarm over the spread of new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, first deteced in South Africa and Botswana on 24 November.
The strain, that was dubbed a "variant of concern" by the WHO, has so far been registered in a number of countries, such as the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom and is deemed to be highly transmittable due to a large number of mutations in the spike protein.
FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:02 GMTUS Reportedly Sends Two Military Convoys to Syria Consisting of Over 100 Vehicles
18:24 GMTTaiwan Scrambles Jets to Fend Off 27 Chinese Military Aircraft
18:09 GMTBelarusian Security Council Says Kiev Stirring Up Migration Issue to Get Money From West
18:03 GMTPresident Ramaphosa Delivers Speech on South Africa's COVID Fight Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
17:52 GMTSouth African Doctor Says 'Mild' COVID-19 Variant Omicron Already 'Seeded' in UK
17:38 GMTPoll: Kamala Harris & Michelle Obama Dems' Top Choices for 2024 Race If Joe Biden Decides Not to Run
17:27 GMTHunter Biden Received 3-Carat Diamond on Top of $10M a Year Deal With Chinese Businessman, Book Says
17:17 GMTWill the Maxwell Trial Expose Epstein's Rich & Powerful Friends or Turn Into Another Cover-Up?
17:12 GMTSouth Africa's Health Minister Unhappy With International Reaction to Omicron Strain
16:32 GMTKremlin: Anti-Russian Campaign Could Be Used to Distract From Kiev’s Possible Military Op in Donbass
16:11 GMTGermany Warns US Congress Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Will 'Damage Transatlantic Unity', Docs Show
15:54 GMTPrince Harry Lashed Out at Prince William Who Asked Him Not to Rush Things With Meghan, Book Claims
15:45 GMTPoland Ready to Help Finance Return of Migrants Stuck at Border With Belarus to Home Countries
15:05 GMTTwo Iranian Seamen 'in Good Health' After Being Rescued by US Navy Ship in Gulf
14:51 GMTThe Omicron Strain: What is Known About New COVID-19 'Variant of Concern'
14:47 GMTAustrian Chancellor Speaks for Proceeding With Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project
14:43 GMTKyrgyz Lawmaker Detained on Suspicion of Plotting a Coup - Source
14:19 GMTBiden's Attempt at Sending Message of Return to Normalcy Thwarted by New COVID Variant
14:00 GMTMacron Bashed for 'Throwing Toys Out of Pram' as Patel Uninvited to EU Talks on Channel Crossings
13:47 GMT'Leaked' Ballon d'Or Result Confirms Lionel Messi as Winner, But Dutch Pundit Blasts PSG Forward