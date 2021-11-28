https://sputniknews.com/20211128/german-police-thwart-illegal-covid-19-vaccination-campaign-1091083041.html

German Police Thwart Illegal COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

German Police Thwart Illegal COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German police intercepted a vaccination campaign run at a Lubeck airport with a vaccine that was not approved for use, the Lubeck police... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-28T09:16+0000

2021-11-28T09:16+0000

2021-11-28T09:16+0000

germany

vaccination

coronavirus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0e/1082892710_0:165:3055:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_9f08817e1209e6821167e9f3f7dc4af8.jpg

According to German media, the airport is owned by a German doctor and entrepreneur Winfried Stocker who developed his own vaccine against COVID-19.At around 03:00 p.m. (02:00 p.m. GMT) on Saturday, patrolling police officers noticed around 80 people gathered in front of the building of the small airport and over time, their number grew, the statement by the police said. The vaccination against COVID-19 with the unapproved drug was carried out in an office space specially prepared for this purpose.It is estimated that around 50 people were inoculated with the substance prior to police interference.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

germany, vaccination, coronavirus, covid-19