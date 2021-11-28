Registration was successful!
German Police Thwart Illegal COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign
German Police Thwart Illegal COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German police intercepted a vaccination campaign run at a Lubeck airport with a vaccine that was not approved for use, the Lubeck police...
According to German media, the airport is owned by a German doctor and entrepreneur Winfried Stocker who developed his own vaccine against COVID-19.At around 03:00 p.m. (02:00 p.m. GMT) on Saturday, patrolling police officers noticed around 80 people gathered in front of the building of the small airport and over time, their number grew, the statement by the police said. The vaccination against COVID-19 with the unapproved drug was carried out in an office space specially prepared for this purpose.It is estimated that around 50 people were inoculated with the substance prior to police interference.
German Police Thwart Illegal COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German police intercepted a vaccination campaign run at a Lubeck airport with a vaccine that was not approved for use, the Lubeck police department said.
According to German media, the airport is owned by a German doctor and entrepreneur Winfried Stocker who developed his own vaccine against COVID-19.
At around 03:00 p.m. (02:00 p.m. GMT) on Saturday, patrolling police officers noticed around 80 people gathered in front of the building of the small airport and over time, their number grew, the statement by the police said.
The vaccination against COVID-19 with the unapproved drug was carried out in an office space specially prepared for this purpose.
It is estimated that around 50 people were inoculated with the substance prior to police interference.
