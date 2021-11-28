https://sputniknews.com/20211128/south-africa-has-fewer-than-100-omicron-cases-1091084438.html

South Africa Has Fewer Than 100 Omicron Cases

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - South Africa has so far identified fewer than 100 cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Chief of Operations at Western... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Head of Division of Medical Virology at the University of Stellenbosch, Prof. Wolfgang Preiser, told Sputnik that the Omicron symptoms are the same as with other coronavirus variants, however, many questions related to the new variant are still being probed.When asked whether any of the existing vaccines protect against it, Preiser said that South Africa was looking into it "right now."On Friday, the WHO identified the new South African strain as one of concern, since it may be more transmissible and dangerous.

CountTo5Manual This variant just started to spread, and to adapt but there is much more warmer weather in South Africa than in Europe is right now so it will definitely continue to adapt and to gain more mutations becoming wildly aggressive if it will spread more in Northern hemisphere where winter just started which will cause severe damage to health especially to vaccinated there. 0

south africa

