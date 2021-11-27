https://sputniknews.com/20211127/us-may-pause-lethal-aid-to-ukraine-to-reduce-risk-of-confrontation-with-moscow-1091068366.html
US May ‘Pause’ Lethal Aid to Ukraine to Reduce ‘Risk of Confrontation With Moscow’
US May ‘Pause’ Lethal Aid to Ukraine to Reduce ‘Risk of Confrontation With Moscow’
Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the White House fears that Moscow might be preparing an attack on its immediate neighbour Ukraine... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
The US is looking into an array of options "to reduce the risk of a confrontation with Moscow" amid Washington's concerns over about "large and unusual" Russian troop movements near Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal has quoted unnamed sources as saying.On the other hand, the US may take steps to strengthen Ukraine's defence capability, including "providing more air defences and other military support, and imposing tougher economic sanctions on Russia", according to the insiders.The claims came as Karen Donfried, the top State Department official for European affairs, said that "there's a tool kit that includes a whole range of options" on the matter.This was preceded by CNN reporting last week that the Biden administration is considering the deployment of military advisers and shipment of military equipment - including weaponry - to Ukraine amid a purported build-up of Russian forces along the border.In a separate development last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted the ramping up of hysteria in Western countries pertaining to purported Russian plans to invade Ukraine, and warned of possible foreign provocations related to those claims.He condemned the US and NATO for building up provocative activities near Russia's borders by moving their military infrastructure and armed forces closer to the area. Peskov cautioned NATO countries against providing Ukraine with modern weaponry, noting that by doing so these countries inspire Ukraine to reckless behaviour and attempts to resolve pressing issues with the use of force.The remarks followed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that Washington is concerned over alleged Russian military activity near Russia's border with Ukraine. According to Blinken, Washington fears that Moscow might invade its neighbour, even though the Kremlin has repeatedly ruled out such a scenario.At the same time, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley stated earlier this month that the Pentagon sees nothing that would suggest that Russian troops plan to invade Ukraine in the coming week. His comments came amid US media reports that Washington warned the EU of this alleged invasion plan and proposed to work out a joint response – both an economic and military one.Moscow slammed the claims that it intends to invade Ukraine soon as a fake news campaign against Russia. The Kremlin dismissed the reports of a Russian military build-up along the border with Ukraine and recalled that similar allegations of a Russia invasion proved to be wrong in the past as well.
ukraine
us
The US is looking into an array of options “to reduce the risk of a confrontation with Moscow
” amid Washington’s concerns over about “large and unusual” Russian troop movements near Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal has quoted unnamed sources as saying.
The sources argued that the options include “constraining US military exercises in Europe, which the Russians complain are provocative and pausing military aid to Ukraine”.
On the other hand, the US may take steps to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capability, including “providing more air defences and other military support, and imposing tougher economic sanctions on Russia”, according to the insiders.
The claims came as Karen Donfried, the top State Department official for European affairs, said that “there’s a tool kit that includes a whole range of options” on the matter.
“We will begin that conversation of what are the options that are on the table and what is it that NATO as an alliance would like to do together”, she added, referring to the upcoming NATO ministerial meeting in the Latvian capital Riga.
This was preceded by CNN reporting last week that the Biden administration is considering the deployment of military advisers and shipment of military equipment - including weaponry - to Ukraine amid a purported build-up of Russian forces along the border.
In a separate development last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted the ramping up of hysteria in Western countries pertaining to purported Russian plans to invade Ukraine, and warned of possible foreign provocations related to those claims.
“This hysteria is being whipped up artificially. Those who bring their armed forces overseas now accuse us of some ‘unusual military activity’ on our own territory”, Peskov said, in an apparent nod to the US.
He condemned the US and NATO for building up provocative activities near Russia's borders
by moving their military infrastructure and armed forces closer to the area. Peskov cautioned NATO countries against providing Ukraine with modern weaponry, noting that by doing so these countries inspire Ukraine to reckless behaviour and attempts to resolve pressing issues with the use of force.
"Ukraine is most likely seeking to make another attempt at resolving its own problem through military means; create another disaster for themselves and for everyone in Europe. This is what Ukraine is striving for”, he added.
The remarks followed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that Washington is concerned over alleged Russian military activity near Russia’s border with Ukraine. According to Blinken, Washington fears that Moscow might invade its neighbour, even though the Kremlin has repeatedly ruled out such a scenario.
At the same time, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley
stated earlier this month that the Pentagon sees nothing that would suggest that Russian troops plan to invade Ukraine in the coming week. His comments came amid US media reports that Washington warned the EU of this alleged invasion plan and proposed to work out a joint response – both an economic and military one.
Moscow slammed the claims that it intends to invade Ukraine soon as a fake news campaign against Russia. The Kremlin dismissed the reports of a Russian military build-up along the border with Ukraine and recalled that similar allegations of a Russia invasion proved to be wrong in the past as well.