Native American Heritage Day, the Environment, and Political Power; a Misfits Thanksgiving

Native American Heritage Day, the Environment, and Political Power; a Misfits Thanksgiving

Indigenous voices speak on environmental protection and reclaiming political power. What lies ahead in the fight for native rights. 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

Native American Heritage Day, the Environment, and Political Power; A Misfits Thanksgiving Indigenous voices speak on environmental protection and reclaiming political power. What lies ahead in the fight for native rights.

John Kane, Mohawk activist and educator, producer and Host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast, and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY joins the Misfits to talk about the indigenous response to COP26 and the final Glasgow Agreement, which the Indigenous Environmental Network has called “disastrous”, as it locks the world into another decade of false solutions, colonialism, and violence against the earth. We talk about the Biden administration allowing a huge oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico, along with other leases in Wyoming, Colorado, Montana and other Western states early next year, and how these conferences among elites amount to mere greenwashing as the clock ticks towards climate catastrophe. We also talk about the present and future of protest, particularly indigenous directed protests, the 52nd anniversary of the occupation of Alcatraz Island by native students, and how actions like the Line 3 protests continue this tradition and pave the way for future activism.Ruth Buffalo, member of the North Dakota House of Representatives, and Mary Kunesh, member of the Minnesota State Senate talk to us about how the idea of having sovereign or semi-sovereign tribal nations within the United States seems like an unusual proposition to the general population in the country, how the US government could be a better partner to tribal governments, and what it means to have more indigenous representatives on both sides of these discussions. We also talk about the debate around land use, and how decisions about land use are made, the attention being paid to indigenous-led environmental protection, and to the moral and legal authority native nations have in calling for the end to some major, high profile extraction projects that affect tribal land.Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary, John Kiriakou, co-host of the Backstory Cordell Woodland, producer for Faultlines, and Dr. Wilmer Leon, co-host of the Critical Hour, join Bob Schlehuber to tell us what they are thankful for and not thankful for in the world of news, politics and culture.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

