Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/israel-reportedly-concerned-us-may-strike-partial-nuclear-deal-with-iran-1091027693.html
Israel Reportedly Concerned US May Strike Partial Nuclear Deal With Iran
Israel Reportedly Concerned US May Strike Partial Nuclear Deal With Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced this week that Tel Aviv will maintain freedom of action if Tehran and the world powers draft a nuclear deal... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-26T00:45+0000
2021-11-26T00:41+0000
us
israel
iran
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
iran nuclear deal
jcpoa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106574/07/1065740709_0:0:5081:2859_1920x0_80_0_0_de707a9b2d031168c0986d2b7ecc4183.jpg
Senior Israeli officials claim that the US may be setting itself up with a "less-for-less" nuclear deal with Iran that would offer partial sanctions relief to Tehran in exchange for a rollback or a freeze on nuclear work in Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal. While US officials have characterized such a deal as the product of brainstorming, Tel Aviv claimed that a partial deal with Iran would be a gift to the new hard-line government of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Despite the purported brainstorming, no proposals or initiatives have yet been finalized.In May 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - also known as the Iran nuclear deal - and reimposed sanctions that crippled the Iranian economy. Soon after, Tehran also abandoned its commitments under the agreement. Following the election of a Democratic US president, negotiations to revisit the agreement kicked off in April but stalled in June, when Raisi was elected.Both nations have since confirmed that talks regarding sanctions and the nuclear deal are scheduled to resume in Vienna on November 29. Earlier this week, the Israeli prime minister asserted that Iran is at "the most advanced stage of its nuclear program," but was "much more vulnerable than is commonly thought." Bennett warned that Tel Aviv's modern-day advances in cyber technologies could be used to achieve its desired result over Tehran. Iran has accused Israel of conducting a number of attacks against its nuclear program, including the June 2021 drone attack on the Karaj Nuclear Centre for Medicine and Agriculture and the November 2020 assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top Iranian nuclear scientist. A recent New York Times report detailed that US officials warned Israeli counterparts that attacks targeting Iran's nuclear program were "ultimately counterproductive," as it allows Tehran to rebuild a more efficient enrichment system. Israeli officials, however, have "no intention of letting up," per the report.
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/iran-to-resume-jcpoa-negotiations-in-vienna-on-nov-29---iranian-deputy-fm-1090456972.html
us
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106574/07/1065740709_24:0:4451:3320_1920x0_80_0_0_51c1bb91afe639e2a9435d17c5710a2a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, israel, iran, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), iran nuclear deal, jcpoa

Israel Reportedly Concerned US May Strike Partial Nuclear Deal With Iran

00:45 GMT 26.11.2021
© AP Photo / Carlos BarriaA staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
© AP Photo / Carlos Barria
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced this week that Tel Aviv will maintain freedom of action if Tehran and the world powers draft a nuclear deal. Bennett's vow to not repeat the "mistake" of the 2015 treaty came on the heels of a report that US officials had warned Israel against "counterproductive" attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.
Senior Israeli officials claim that the US may be setting itself up with a "less-for-less" nuclear deal with Iran that would offer partial sanctions relief to Tehran in exchange for a rollback or a freeze on nuclear work in Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal.
While US officials have characterized such a deal as the product of brainstorming, Tel Aviv claimed that a partial deal with Iran would be a gift to the new hard-line government of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Despite the purported brainstorming, no proposals or initiatives have yet been finalized.

"Israel is very concerned that the US is setting the stage for what they call a ‘less for less’ agreement," an unnamed senior Israeli official told the WSJ. "Such an agreement would be detrimental and would only benefit the Iranian regime ... It would be an enormous gift to Iran’s new, radical and IRGC affiliated regime."

In May 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - also known as the Iran nuclear deal - and reimposed sanctions that crippled the Iranian economy. Soon after, Tehran also abandoned its commitments under the agreement.
Following the election of a Democratic US president, negotiations to revisit the agreement kicked off in April but stalled in June, when Raisi was elected.
Both nations have since confirmed that talks regarding sanctions and the nuclear deal are scheduled to resume in Vienna on November 29.
Police stand outside a hotel where a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal, is held in Vienna, Austria, April 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
Iran to Resume JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna on Nov 29 - Iranian Deputy FM
3 November, 19:06 GMT
Earlier this week, the Israeli prime minister asserted that Iran is at "the most advanced stage of its nuclear program," but was "much more vulnerable than is commonly thought." Bennett warned that Tel Aviv's modern-day advances in cyber technologies could be used to achieve its desired result over Tehran.
Iran has accused Israel of conducting a number of attacks against its nuclear program, including the June 2021 drone attack on the Karaj Nuclear Centre for Medicine and Agriculture and the November 2020 assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top Iranian nuclear scientist.
A recent New York Times report detailed that US officials warned Israeli counterparts that attacks targeting Iran's nuclear program were "ultimately counterproductive," as it allows Tehran to rebuild a more efficient enrichment system. Israeli officials, however, have "no intention of letting up," per the report.
030101
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:45 GMTIsrael Reportedly Concerned US May Strike Partial Nuclear Deal With Iran
00:00 GMTPowerful Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Along Myanmar-India Border - EMSC
YesterdayMilitants in Syria Stored Toxic Substances for Provocations - Russian Military
YesterdayEthiopian Envoy Says No Targeted Arrests Made in Country Amid Claims of Detained Americans
YesterdaySituation in Guarded Center for Migrants in Poland's Wedrzyn Stabilizes After Riot -Police
YesterdayUK Set to Beef Up Global Military Presence - Defense Ministry
YesterdayManchester United Edges Closer to Appointing Ralf Rangnick as Interim Manager
YesterdayTrump Says Jan. 6 Committee's Pursuit of White House Docs Could Permanently Damage Presidency
YesterdayNASA Aims to Establish Lunar Nuclear Reactor Within Next 10 Years
YesterdayJohnson Proposes to Have All Migrants Who Cross Channel to Be Immediately Returned to France
YesterdayUK to Place Six African Nations on Travel 'Red List' Over New COVID-19 Variant
YesterdayBriton Jailed in India Goes on Hunger Strike, Asks BoJo to Enact Sanctions Against Modi Gov't
YesterdayListvyazhnaya Mine Accident Leaves 52 People Dead - Emergency Services
Yesterday'Bidenflation': Skyrocketing Inflation Hurts 77% of Americans With Majority Blaming Biden, Poll Says
YesterdayNorth Korea Cracks Down on Leather Coats That Look Like Kim Jong-un's, Media Claims
YesterdayUS Company Makes Electric VTOL Craft That Resembles UFO Could Transport People 'Superman-Style'
YesterdaySecret Donors Reportedly Spent $100 Mln to Attract Potential Biden Voters to Polls in 2020 Election
YesterdayWHO Reportedly Calls Meeting on Friday Over COVID Strain Found in South Africa, Botswana
YesterdayCzech President Zeman Diagnosed With COVID-19, Returns to Hospital, Report Says
Yesterday'Clock is Ticking': US Experts Fear China's 'EMP Attacks' Could Lead to Doomsday Scenario