Iran to Resume JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna on Nov 29 - Iranian Deputy FM
Iran to Resume JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna on Nov 29 - Iranian Deputy FM
Following a Wednesday call with the European Union's Enrique Mora, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri took to social media to announce that Joint... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
Following a Wednesday call with the European Union's Enrique Mora, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri took to social media to announce that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations are set to resume on November 29. Bagheri noted that Tehran will be seeking the removal of "unlawful and inhumane sanctions" placed on Iran. Likewise, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday that US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley has been appointed to lead US participation during the November 29 talks. The State Department communicated that it is confident that it is possible to quickly achieve and reach an understanding regarding a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA. The concrete date puts an end to months of speculation over whether the two nations would abandon stalled negotiations on both Washington and Tehran rejoining the international nuclear pact, and the removal of sanctions on Iran, a major oil producer.
Iran to Resume JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna on Nov 29 - Iranian Deputy FM

19:06 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 19:39 GMT 03.11.2021)
© REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGERPolice stand outside a hotel where a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal, is held in Vienna, Austria, April 20, 2021.
Police stand outside a hotel where a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal, is held in Vienna, Austria, April 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGER
Being updated
Following a Wednesday call with the European Union's Enrique Mora, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri took to social media to announce that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations are set to resume on November 29.
Bagheri noted that Tehran will be seeking the removal of "unlawful and inhumane sanctions" placed on Iran.
Likewise, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday that US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley has been appointed to lead US participation during the November 29 talks.
The State Department communicated that it is confident that it is possible to quickly achieve and reach an understanding regarding a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.

Price added that the US is hoping Iran is coming ready to negotiate "quickly and in good faith as well."

The concrete date puts an end to months of speculation over whether the two nations would abandon stalled negotiations on both Washington and Tehran rejoining the international nuclear pact, and the removal of sanctions on Iran, a major oil producer.
