Iran to Resume JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna on Nov 29 - Iranian Deputy FM

2021-11-03T19:06+0000

2021-11-03T19:06+0000

2021-11-03T19:39+0000

iran

jcpoa

Following a Wednesday call with the European Union's Enrique Mora, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri took to social media to announce that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations are set to resume on November 29. Bagheri noted that Tehran will be seeking the removal of "unlawful and inhumane sanctions" placed on Iran. Likewise, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday that US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley has been appointed to lead US participation during the November 29 talks. The State Department communicated that it is confident that it is possible to quickly achieve and reach an understanding regarding a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA. The concrete date puts an end to months of speculation over whether the two nations would abandon stalled negotiations on both Washington and Tehran rejoining the international nuclear pact, and the removal of sanctions on Iran, a major oil producer.

