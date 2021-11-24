https://sputniknews.com/20211124/inflation-in-the-us-what-is-happening-and-how-alarmed-should-americans-be-1090984732.html

Inflation in the US: What is Happening and How Alarmed Should Americans Be?

Inflation in the US: What is Happening and How Alarmed Should Americans Be?

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics unveiled gloomy numbers in the middle of November, showing that prices in America were 6.2% higher year-on-year in October... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-24T13:12+0000

2021-11-24T13:12+0000

2021-11-24T13:12+0000

joe biden

us

inflation

price

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090987798_0:198:2939:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_ad544e42eb1ecec5fab9128f2bce7c85.jpg

The United States has seen a dramatic soar in prices in October - something that did not go unnoticed by the critics of the Biden administration, especially in light of the US President aiming for ambitious social and climate spending under the Build Back Better agenda.US Inflation OverviewUS prices rose 6.2% in October compared to the same time period last year, with the energy sector experiencing the sharpest increase, as, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI), prices have skyrocketed 30% there.Regular customers can see that for themselves at American gasoline stations: the average price of a gallon of gas was estimated by the AAA monitoring service to be some $3.40 as of Wednesday, compared to around $2.10 in November 2020. According to President Biden, this could be partially blamed on gas companies "pocketing" money.However, it's not only about the gasoline prices. With the holiday season looming, it may be difficult for some Americans to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner, as reports reveal that the traditional holiday meal will cost some 14% more than it did last year. The American Farm Bureau estimated that "Thanksgiving inflation" is even higher than the overall increase in the cost of food. An NBC anchor even suggested something she herself admitted may be controversial: forgoing turkey, even though it is the staple of the Thanksgiving meal.Adding up to the pile, the American chain store Dollar Tree moved to raise its price point from $1 to $1.25, in a decision that appears to slightly undermine its naming. Company CEO Michael Witynski said that the decision was motivated by the current inflationary economic environment.In an attempt to buffer the impact of inflation, the US Federal Reserve announced in early November that it will be tapering the massive coronavirus stimulus programme amid fears that central banks may have to raise rates.Biden's OptimismWhile President Biden has acknowledged that the situation with soaring inflation is "worrisome", he continues to insist that the US economy remains strong enough to weather the storm and reminds that the country is still in the middle of the fight with the coronavirus pandemic.Earlier, the US president ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Reserve. The move, coordinated with other energy-consuming countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK, is apparently aimed to tackle the skyrocketing gasoline prices by lowering oil prices. Still, despite the release, US energy stocks ended up being mostly higher on Tuesday.Some experts, however, believe that the inflation will subside as soon as the coronavirus pandemic goes away, reminding people that things could actually be worse.Backlash at the AdministrationNot everyone shares the optimistic sentiment. With the prices for Thanksgiving meals and gasoline soaring, critics have lashed out the Biden administration, reminding the President of his sweeping spending plan and how it may possible make things worse.As the US federal debt held by the public in 2020 reached 100% of gross domestic product for the first time since World War II, according to Congressional Budget Office estimations, additional concerns pile up in regard to Biden's Build Back Better agenda. Commenting on the soaring inflation, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell said that it is "a direct result of flooding the country with money". Former US President Donald Trump also weighed in on the criticism of the Biden administration, particularly grilling Biden's decision to release oil from the Strategic Reserve."We were energy independent one year ago, now we are at the mercy of OPEC, gasoline is selling for $7 in parts of California, going up all over the country, and they are taking oil from our Strategic Reserves. Is this any way to run a Country?", he said.

https://sputniknews.com/20211122/obama-era-official-reveals-how-build-back-better-plan-may-compound-us-budget-deficit-national-debt-1090930616.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

joe biden, us, inflation, price