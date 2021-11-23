Biden: Gas Prices Would Be 25 Cents Less at Pumps But Companies Are ‘Pocketing’ Gains

According to President Joe Biden, one of the primary reasons for high gas prices is gasoline supply companies are capitalizing on the situation. He said, "the price of gasoline on the wholesale market has fallen by about 10% over the last few weeks, but the price at the pump hasn’t budged a penny." According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in the United States is currently $3.40. If Biden's calculations are correct, then the average price for a gallon of gas should be around $3.15. Biden continued by calling out gasoline supply companies, saying, "Companies are pocketing the difference as profit, that’s unacceptable." According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2020, Americans consumed 338 million gallons of gasoline each day. If it is true that they are charging Americans 25 cents more than they should, then they're earning an additional $84.5 million a day from American consumers. In President Biden's press conference, he also revealed measures his administration has taken to reduce inflation, normalize supply chains, and other measures to lower the cost of fuel. Outside of curtailing the gasoline industry's excessive profiteering at the pump, Biden detailed additional measures he has taken to help drop the price of gasoline. He noted that he would be conducting the largest ever release of the US's strategic petroleum reserve and that he had gotten leaders from India, Japan, the Korean Republic, and other nations to do the same.The address came after Biden had issued a special order to help alleviate the price of gasoline. He did not take any questions from reporters.
According to President Joe Biden, one of the primary reasons for high gas prices is gasoline supply companies are capitalizing on the situation. He said, "the price of gasoline on the wholesale market has fallen by about 10% over the last few weeks, but the price at the pump hasn’t budged a penny."
Biden added, "In other words, gas supply companies are paying less and making a lot more and they do not seem to be passing that on to consumers at the pump. In fact, if the gap between wholesale and retail gas prices were in line with past averages, Americans would be paying at least 25 cents less per gallon right now.”
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in the United States is currently $3.40. If Biden's calculations are correct, then the average price for a gallon of gas should be around $3.15.
Joe Biden made the cost of gasoline a priority of his, saying, “Right now, I will do what needs to be done to reduce the price that you pay at the pump.”
Biden continued by calling out gasoline supply companies, saying, "Companies are pocketing the difference as profit, that’s unacceptable." According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2020, Americans consumed 338 million gallons of gasoline each day. If it is true that they are charging Americans 25 cents more than they should, then they're earning an additional $84.5 million a day from American consumers.
Biden said that he has, "asked the federal trade commission to consider whether potentially illegal and anti-competitive behavior in the oil and gas industry is causing higher prices for consumers."
In President Biden's press conference, he also revealed measures his administration has taken to reduce inflation, normalize supply chains, and other measures to lower the cost of fuel.
Outside of curtailing the gasoline industry's excessive profiteering at the pump, Biden detailed additional measures he has taken to help drop the price of gasoline. He noted that he would be conducting the largest ever release of the US's strategic petroleum reserve and that he had gotten leaders from India, Japan, the Korean Republic, and other nations to do the same.