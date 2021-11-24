Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/fbi-agent-reportedly-develops-havana-syndrome-during-stint-near-russia-1090992575.html
FBI Agent Reportedly Develops Havana Syndrome During Stint Near Russia
FBI Agent Reportedly Develops Havana Syndrome During Stint Near Russia
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An FBI agent began experiencing symptoms of Havana Syndrome when he was stationed near Russia, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T14:32+0000
2021-11-24T14:32+0000
news
russia
us
syndrome
havana syndrome
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105960/21/1059602172_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_e6468258ec8149ce9a0e69406b083e19.jpg
.The now-former agent reportedly complained in a letter to the FBI about possible brain injury symptoms, including dizziness and fatigue, which started about a decade ago during his mission in a country near Russia.The agency replied that "unfortunately, the FBI is not authorised to give any medical advice and there are not any medical programs in place for current and/or retired employees."This probably was the first acknowledgement of Havana Syndrome by the FBI.Reacting to the agent’s report, the FBI said that it "does not have the authority to provide direct medical treatment, we now have a process to guide current and former employees to the interagency medical treatment and evaluation options that are available to them."American diplomats were first diagnosed with Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. American diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.The US government initially blamed Russia for what it said were "acoustic attacks," but the allegations have been dismissed by Moscow as absurd. In July, CIA Director William Burns said Russia may be responsible for the incidents, but the US government lacks proof to make a final determination.
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/us-state-secretary-blinken-met-with-colombia-embassy-staff-hit-with-havana-syndrome-1090132686.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105960/21/1059602172_167:0:1280:835_1920x0_80_0_0_ff48c18bb9b12af647e98dcccdf28016.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, russia, us, syndrome, havana syndrome

FBI Agent Reportedly Develops Havana Syndrome During Stint Near Russia

14:32 GMT 24.11.2021
CC0 / / Headache
Headache - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An FBI agent began experiencing symptoms of Havana Syndrome when he was stationed near Russia, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing internal e-mails.
.The now-former agent reportedly complained in a letter to the FBI about possible brain injury symptoms, including dizziness and fatigue, which started about a decade ago during his mission in a country near Russia.
The agency replied that "unfortunately, the FBI is not authorised to give any medical advice and there are not any medical programs in place for current and/or retired employees."
This probably was the first acknowledgement of Havana Syndrome by the FBI.
Reacting to the agent’s report, the FBI said that it "does not have the authority to provide direct medical treatment, we now have a process to guide current and former employees to the interagency medical treatment and evaluation options that are available to them."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on during a meeting with youth leaders in Bogota, Colombia October 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
US State Secretary Blinken 'Met With Colombia Embassy Staff Hit With Havana Syndrome'
22 October, 12:41 GMT
American diplomats were first diagnosed with Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. American diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.
The US government initially blamed Russia for what it said were "acoustic attacks," but the allegations have been dismissed by Moscow as absurd. In July, CIA Director William Burns said Russia may be responsible for the incidents, but the US government lacks proof to make a final determination.
920100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:48 GMTMoldova Asks to Pay for Gas on 26 November, Gazprom Agrees Not to Stop Supplies
14:32 GMTFBI Agent Reportedly Develops Havana Syndrome During Stint Near Russia
14:27 GMTMoscow Court Rules $280,000 Facebook Fine Legal
14:20 GMTUnidentified Perpetrators Set Car of Mayor of France's Briancon on Fire - Video
14:14 GMTChinese Analyst Warns India of Revenge Cyber Attack, Accuses New Delhi of Dancing to US’ Tune
14:01 GMTNew Concept of Artificial Magnetic Field to Help Terraform Mars Unveiled by Scientists
13:52 GMTSputnik Vaccine for Teenagers to Be Available on International Markets, RDIF CEO Says
13:40 GMT‘Game Changer’ Study on the Cusp of Breakthough Into Mystery Behind Source of Fast Radio Bursts
13:38 GMTBollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut Booked for Calling Sikh Farmers 'Khalistani Terrorists'
13:16 GMT'We Will Never Stop Fighting for This Club!': Ronaldo After Man Utd's UCL Triumph Over Villarreal
13:14 GMTJoe Biden is Throwing His Hat Into the 2024 Ring, But Do Democrats Really Want Him to Run?
13:13 GMTOlaf Scholz to Become Merkel's Successor as German Chancellor
13:12 GMTNo Christmas Booze for Brits? Businesses Weary of Delivery Chaos & Lack of Drivers
13:12 GMTInflation in the US: What is Happening and How Alarmed Should Americans Be?
12:59 GMTNot by Florida Man Alone: Couple Busted in Sunshine State After Oral Sex in Cop Car
12:56 GMTPutin Receives Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine
12:29 GMTDominic Raab Praises Boris Johnson 'Tiggerish Character' as Tory MPs Send Letters of No Confidence
12:19 GMTChina Slams Politicisation of Commercial Projects Like Nord Stream 2
12:14 GMT'National Embarrassment': Biden Gets Roasted for Reading 'End of Quote' From Teleprompter
12:13 GMTIndian Navy Unveils Fourth Scorpene-Class Submarine 'Vela' – Video