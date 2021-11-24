https://sputniknews.com/20211124/fbi-agent-reportedly-develops-havana-syndrome-during-stint-near-russia-1090992575.html

FBI Agent Reportedly Develops Havana Syndrome During Stint Near Russia

FBI Agent Reportedly Develops Havana Syndrome During Stint Near Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An FBI agent began experiencing symptoms of Havana Syndrome when he was stationed near Russia, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-24T14:32+0000

2021-11-24T14:32+0000

2021-11-24T14:32+0000

news

russia

us

syndrome

havana syndrome

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105960/21/1059602172_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_e6468258ec8149ce9a0e69406b083e19.jpg

.The now-former agent reportedly complained in a letter to the FBI about possible brain injury symptoms, including dizziness and fatigue, which started about a decade ago during his mission in a country near Russia.The agency replied that "unfortunately, the FBI is not authorised to give any medical advice and there are not any medical programs in place for current and/or retired employees."This probably was the first acknowledgement of Havana Syndrome by the FBI.Reacting to the agent’s report, the FBI said that it "does not have the authority to provide direct medical treatment, we now have a process to guide current and former employees to the interagency medical treatment and evaluation options that are available to them."American diplomats were first diagnosed with Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. American diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.The US government initially blamed Russia for what it said were "acoustic attacks," but the allegations have been dismissed by Moscow as absurd. In July, CIA Director William Burns said Russia may be responsible for the incidents, but the US government lacks proof to make a final determination.

https://sputniknews.com/20211022/us-state-secretary-blinken-met-with-colombia-embassy-staff-hit-with-havana-syndrome-1090132686.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, russia, us, syndrome, havana syndrome