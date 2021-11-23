https://sputniknews.com/20211123/syrian-air-defenses-intercept-hostile-targets-over-homs---state-tv-1090971752.html

Syrian Air Defenses Intercept 'Hostile Targets' Over Homs - State TV

Early on Wednesday morning, Syrian state media reported Syrian air defenses engaging aerial targets over the ancient city of Homs in the country's center. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

Air defenses in Homs were firing at "hostile targets" attacking the city's center, according to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). Several explosions were heard in the city's Al-Mahatta neighborhood, according to a reporter with The Arab Source.Another social media user in nearby northern Lebanon also posted video of what was claimed to be an inbound missile traveling toward Syria from off the coast. The Israeli Air Force commonly uses this method of attack when launching strikes on targets inside Syria.Numerous IAF airstrikes have been launched against Syria in recent months, which Jerusalem says are aimed at Iranian forces in the country preparing to stage attacks against Israel. One, launched against targets in eastern Homs Governorate in October, took place while civilian aircraft were passing overhead, preventing Syrian air defenses from shooting down the projectiles.

