Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Whistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/syrian-media-says-army-intercepting-israeli-aerial-attack-as-explosions-heard-over-homs-tartous-1090572673.html
Syrian Media Says Air Defences Intercepting Israeli Attack as Explosions Heard Over Homs, Tartous
Syrian Media Says Air Defences Intercepting Israeli Attack as Explosions Heard Over Homs, Tartous
Israel has launched hundreds of air and missile strikes into Syria in recent years, claiming to target "Iranian" or "Iranian-backed" forces seeking to... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-08T18:01+0000
2021-11-08T18:07+0000
syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Israel has launched airstrikes against Syria from the direction of Lebanon on Monday evening, targeting populated areas in the country's center and coastal region, a military source has told the Syrian Arab News Agency.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria

Syrian Media Says Air Defences Intercepting Israeli Attack as Explosions Heard Over Homs, Tartous

18:01 GMT 08.11.2021 (Updated: 18:07 GMT 08.11.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
Israel has launched hundreds of air and missile strikes into Syria in recent years, claiming to target "Iranian" or "Iranian-backed" forces seeking to establish a foothold in the war-torn country. Damascus has blasted Tel Aviv over the aggression, and stressed its sovereign right to invite whatever foreign forces it wants to help fight terrorism.
Israel has launched airstrikes against Syria from the direction of Lebanon on Monday evening, targeting populated areas in the country's center and coastal region, a military source has told the Syrian Arab News Agency.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:01 GMTSyrian Media Says Air Defences Intercepting Israeli Attack as Explosions Heard Over Homs, Tartous
17:31 GMTDevotees Celebrate 'Chhath Puja' in Yamuna River Under Covering Of Toxic Foam
17:22 GMTShooting Heard on Belarus-Poland Border After Warsaw Deploys Counterterrorism Units to Stem Migrants
17:13 GMTIndian Army to Deploy Swarm Drones Along Border With China to Boost Offensive Capacity
17:03 GMT'Bare A**' Disagreements Over Video Mocking Bikini-Clad Model Emily Ratajkowski
16:59 GMTSquid Game Coin & Other Crypto Scams That Left Millions of Investors Stone Broke
16:50 GMTNASA's SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour Undocks From ISS as Team Prepares to Head Home
16:49 GMTJohnson Says He's Taking Corruption Charges ‘Very Seriously’ After Chickening Out of Sleaze Grilling
16:46 GMTUS Indicts Ukrainian National For Alleged Role in REvil Ransomware Cases
16:18 GMT'Failed Move': Opposition Slams Modi Gov't on Fifth Anniversary of Demonetisation
15:59 GMTUS May See Full Employment by End of 2022 as Precondition for Interest Rate Hike, Clarida Says
15:49 GMTSenator Suggests US Military Should Focus on Warfighting Instead of ‘Critical Race Theory’
15:47 GMTWhistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament
15:37 GMTObama Hits Out at Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi for Skipping COP26
15:27 GMTSleazy Does It Boris
15:02 GMTWorker Dies Following 'Medical Episode' at Amazon's Largest European Depot
14:31 GMTHackers Breached Global Defence Organisations in 'Massive Espionage Campaign' Claims Security Firm
14:31 GMTIndia Offers Weapons, Software to Neighbours to Tackle Rising Threats in Indian Ocean
14:31 GMTTehran Has No Regulations to Hold Bilateral Nuclear Deal Talks With US, Iranian Lawmaker Says
14:23 GMTBarack Obama Delivers Remarks at COP26