Syrian Media Says Air Defences Intercepting Israeli Attack as Explosions Heard Over Homs, Tartous

Israel has launched airstrikes against Syria from the direction of Lebanon on Monday evening, targeting populated areas in the country's center and coastal region, a military source has told the Syrian Arab News Agency.
Israel has launched hundreds of air and missile strikes into Syria in recent years, claiming to target "Iranian" or "Iranian-backed" forces seeking to establish a foothold in the war-torn country. Damascus has blasted Tel Aviv over the aggression, and stressed its sovereign right to invite whatever foreign forces it wants to help fight terrorism.
Israel has launched airstrikes against Syria from the direction of Lebanon on Monday evening, targeting populated areas in the country's center and coastal region, a military source has told the Syrian Arab News Agency.