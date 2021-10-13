Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/syrian-air-defense-engaging-hostile-targets-over-homs-1089903267.html
Syrian Air Defenses Engaging Hostile Targets Over Homs Province, State Media Reveals
Syrian Air Defenses Engaging Hostile Targets Over Homs Province, State Media Reveals
According to social media reports, Syrian anti-aircraft defenses engaged several inbound targets over Homs Governorate shortly before midnight on Wednesday. 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T20:54+0000
2021-10-13T22:00+0000
middle east
syria
airstrikes
palmyra
al-tanf
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102687/79/1026877950_0:0:1140:642_1920x0_80_0_0_081da76df03d965e3894b178baedbf57.jpg
Syrian air defense systems were reported firing at unknown targets in the skies above Palmyra, the ancient city in Homs Governorate about 130 miles east of Damascus. Missiles were also reportedly seen over At-Tanf, the US garrison about 80 miles to the south, near where the Jordanian, Iraqi, and Syrian borders meet. Other reports indicated that a Syrian radar station near Al-Bukamal, in Deir-ez-Zor, also spotted inbound missiles over At-Tanf.While initial reports suggested the attack might have been Israeli airstrikes, At-Tanf is harder for Israeli Air Force jets to reach, which typically strike Syrian targets from the west, firing their missiles over Lebanon or off the Mediterranean coast. However, airstrikes were also launched several days ago from the area of At-Tanf, targeting Tiyas (T4) Air Base to the west of Palmyra. Syrian air defenses took down most of the projectiles. The Israel Defense Forces did not claim responsibility for that attack.The US has also launched several airstrikes in Syria in recent weeks, since the collapse of the US-backed government in Afghanistan, as the Biden administration looks to reframe its war on terror into chasing down al-Qaeda* in other countries, including Syria and Yemen. However, they have mostly been in Idlib, where the al-Qaeda-linked force Hay'at Tahrir ash-Sham* holds sway with Turkish backing.*Al-Qaeda, Hay'at Tahrir ash-Sham (also known as al-Nusra Front) - terrorist groups banned in many countries
Hopefully the israeloamerican attack was completely neutralized.
3
Looks like we Turks started another party in Syria.
0
4
al-tanf
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102687/79/1026877950_127:0:1140:760_1920x0_80_0_0_7b2ead26a3ab8e3e7f5a9692e663db53.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, syria, airstrikes, palmyra, al-tanf

Syrian Air Defenses Engaging Hostile Targets Over Homs Province, State Media Reveals

20:54 GMT 13.10.2021 (Updated: 22:00 GMT 13.10.2021)
© Photo : kollektsiya.ruZRK 2K12 "KUB" (export KVADRAT option)
ZRK 2K12 KUB (export KVADRAT option) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© Photo : kollektsiya.ru
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
According to social media reports, Syrian anti-aircraft defenses engaged several inbound targets over Homs Governorate shortly before midnight on Wednesday.
Syrian air defense systems were reported firing at unknown targets in the skies above Palmyra, the ancient city in Homs Governorate about 130 miles east of Damascus.
Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) later clarified, citing a military source, that the strikes targeted a communications tower and the area around it and succeeded in causing "material losses." SANA also reported that one Syrian Arab Army solider was killed in the strike and three others were wounded.
Missiles were also reportedly seen over At-Tanf, the US garrison about 80 miles to the south, near where the Jordanian, Iraqi, and Syrian borders meet. Other reports indicated that a Syrian radar station near Al-Bukamal, in Deir-ez-Zor, also spotted inbound missiles over At-Tanf.
While initial reports suggested the attack might have been Israeli airstrikes, At-Tanf is harder for Israeli Air Force jets to reach, which typically strike Syrian targets from the west, firing their missiles over Lebanon or off the Mediterranean coast. However, airstrikes were also launched several days ago from the area of At-Tanf, targeting Tiyas (T4) Air Base to the west of Palmyra. Syrian air defenses took down most of the projectiles. The Israel Defense Forces did not claim responsibility for that attack.
The US has also launched several airstrikes in Syria in recent weeks, since the collapse of the US-backed government in Afghanistan, as the Biden administration looks to reframe its war on terror into chasing down al-Qaeda* in other countries, including Syria and Yemen. However, they have mostly been in Idlib, where the al-Qaeda-linked force Hay'at Tahrir ash-Sham* holds sway with Turkish backing.
*Al-Qaeda, Hay'at Tahrir ash-Sham (also known as al-Nusra Front) - terrorist groups banned in many countries
1710006
Discuss
Popular comments
Hopefully the israeloamerican attack was completely neutralized.
vtvot tak
14 October, 00:09 GMT3
300000
Looks like we Turks started another party in Syria.
Nostromo
14 October, 00:24 GMT
010000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:00 GMTUS Stocks Rise After 3-Day Loss But Gains Thin as Fed Stimulus Taper Looms
21:55 GMTUS' Katie Couric Reveals She Hid RBG’s Negative Kaepernick Remarks to Preserve Justice's Image
21:24 GMTUS Justice Dept. Says Investigating Alleged Abuse at Texas Juvenile Detention Centers
21:12 GMTJan. 6 Committee Issues Fresh Subpoena for Former Trump DoJ Official
20:54 GMTSyrian Air Defenses Engaging Hostile Targets Over Homs Province, State Media Reveals
20:43 GMTBlinken Warns Israel’s Lapid of ‘Risks to Shared National Security Interests’ From Chinese Projects
20:37 GMTSome 250 Palestinian Inmates in Israeli Prisons Declare Hunger Strike - Commission
20:16 GMTChile's Government Considers Opposition-Initiated Impeachment Process 'Coup' Attempt
19:52 GMTFed Stimulus Taper Could Start Nov-Dec, Central Bank Confirms in Monthly Meeting Minutes
19:26 GMT'Good First Step': New York's Hochul Apologizes to Families of Nursing Home COVID-19 Victims
19:01 GMT'Let's Go Brandon': Biden Roasted Online Over Soaring Inflation Rates
18:59 GMTArizona Audit: How Partisan Divisions Upend US' Ability to Sell Its Image as 'City on Hill' to World
18:55 GMTIran Shows Off Mystery New Ground-based Vertical Launch Missile System - Video
18:44 GMTPhotos: 'Bow and Arrow' Attack in Norway Kills At Least Four People, Several Others Left Injured
18:39 GMT'Technical Challenge' Preventing Sputnik V From Taking Off in India, Says COVID Task Force Chief
17:59 GMTFrench Interior Minister Urges Schools to Boost Security Ahead of Anniversary of Teacher's Beheading
17:54 GMTUS Government Asks Supreme Court to Reinstate Death Penalty for Boston Marathon Bomber Tsarnaev
17:47 GMTNorth Korean Soldiers Lie on Broken Glass, Smash Concrete Blocks Under Kim Jong-un's Gaze – Video
17:47 GMTCouple Accused of Selling Sub Secrets Sought to Share Bottle of Wine With Handlers, Court Docs Say
17:47 GMTSuspect Detained Following Reports of Shooting in University in Spain - Photos