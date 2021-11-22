https://sputniknews.com/20211122/zidane-not-interested-in-man-utd-offer-may-replace-pochettino-at-psg-if-argentine-moves-to-england-1090923932.html

Zidane Not Interested in Man Utd Offer, May Replace Pochettino at PSG if Argentine Moves to England

Zidane Not Interested in Man Utd Offer, May Replace Pochettino at PSG if Argentine Moves to England

Zinedine Zidane is among football's most successful managers after the Frenchman guided Spanish giants Real Madrid to two La Liga, three UEFA Champions League... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T13:10+0000

2021-11-22T13:10+0000

2021-11-22T13:10+0000

sport

real madrid

manchester united

cristiano ronaldo

sputnik

premier league

contract

deal

sport

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106790/72/1067907239_0:250:4791:2945_1920x0_80_0_0_4b7e824be5dff70d26366ff7de1e4cd7.jpg

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has apparently rebuffed Manchester United's offer of becoming their next manager after the English football club sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the BBC reported on Monday.The Red Devils board wasted no time in approaching the 1998 World Cup winner for the role, but it was quickly turned down by the 49-year-old.Given Zidane has previously worked with both five-time Ballon d'Or Cristiano Ronaldo and French centre-back Raphael Varane at Real Madrid, United were hopeful of securing him as head coach. However, it's been reported that the former Juventus man is interested in stepping into the shoes of Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) if the Argentine leaves the Ligue 1 table toppers – for Man U. Besides PSG, Zidane is also eyeing up the French national side, with current coach Didier Deschamps' deal expiring next year after the World Cup in Qatar.United are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 17 points, virtually out of the race in the tournament.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, real madrid, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, premier league, contract, deal, sport, sport, fc real madrid, psg, zinedine zidane, manager, paris saint-germain (psg), head coach, la liga, mauricio pochettino, mauricio pochettino