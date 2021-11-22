https://sputniknews.com/20211122/zidane-not-interested-in-man-utd-offer-may-replace-pochettino-at-psg-if-argentine-moves-to-england-1090923932.html
Zidane Not Interested in Man Utd Offer, May Replace Pochettino at PSG if Argentine Moves to England
Zidane Not Interested in Man Utd Offer, May Replace Pochettino at PSG if Argentine Moves to England
Zinedine Zidane is among football's most successful managers after the Frenchman guided Spanish giants Real Madrid to two La Liga, three UEFA Champions League... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has apparently rebuffed Manchester United's offer of becoming their next manager after the English football club sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the BBC reported on Monday.The Red Devils board wasted no time in approaching the 1998 World Cup winner for the role, but it was quickly turned down by the 49-year-old.Given Zidane has previously worked with both five-time Ballon d'Or Cristiano Ronaldo and French centre-back Raphael Varane at Real Madrid, United were hopeful of securing him as head coach. However, it's been reported that the former Juventus man is interested in stepping into the shoes of Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) if the Argentine leaves the Ligue 1 table toppers – for Man U. Besides PSG, Zidane is also eyeing up the French national side, with current coach Didier Deschamps' deal expiring next year after the World Cup in Qatar.United are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 17 points, virtually out of the race in the tournament.
Zinedine Zidane is among football's most successful managers after the Frenchman guided Spanish giants Real Madrid to two La Liga, three UEFA Champions League titles, and a FIFA World Cup trophy during his reign at the Santiago Bernabeu from 2016 to 2020. Now, Man Utd want him.
Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane
has apparently rebuffed Manchester United's offer of becoming their next manager after the English football club sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the BBC reported on Monday.
The Red Devils board wasted no time in approaching the 1998 World Cup winner for the role, but it was quickly turned down by the 49-year-old.
Given Zidane has previously worked with both five-time Ballon d'Or Cristiano Ronaldo
and French centre-back Raphael Varane at Real Madrid, United were hopeful of securing him as head coach.
However, it's been reported that the former Juventus man is interested in stepping into the shoes of Mauricio Pochettino
at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) if the Argentine leaves the Ligue 1 table toppers – for Man U.
Besides PSG, Zidane is also eyeing up the French national side, with current coach Didier Deschamps' deal expiring next year after the World Cup in Qatar.
United are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 17 points, virtually out of the race in the tournament.