'We Have Gone Too Far': Eric Zemmour Calls to Put COVID Pandemic 'Back in the Right Proportion'

Opinion polls in France reportedly suggest that Zemmour might secure himself a place in the runoff in the French presidential election next year. 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

French right-wing political commentator and potential presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has stepped forward to dissuade concerns regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.He also stated that he would introduce the third COVID vaccine booster shot only for people aged over 65, and that he would seek to get rid of the COVID passes in the country, which essentially prevent the unvaccinated people from entering venues such as bars, restaurants and museums.French opinion polls cited by Reuters suggest that Zemmour might challenge prominent right-wing Marine Le Pen for a place in a runoff in the upcoming French presidential election, where he would face off against the incumbent, France's President Emmanuel Macron.Zemmour’s remarks appear to contrast the recent actions taken by European governments that move to reintroduce restrictions to curb the new wave of pandemic, the media outlet adds.Last week, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced a national lockdown in the country starting from 22 November, slated to “take effect for a maximum of 20 days”, and added that from 1 February COVID vaccinations will become mandatory for Austrians.

