Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Austria Re-enters Nationwide Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/we-have-gone-too-far-eric-zemmour-calls-to-put-covid-pandemic-back-in-the-right-proportion-1090921619.html
'We Have Gone Too Far': Eric Zemmour Calls to Put COVID Pandemic 'Back in the Right Proportion'
'We Have Gone Too Far': Eric Zemmour Calls to Put COVID Pandemic 'Back in the Right Proportion'
Opinion polls in France reportedly suggest that Zemmour might secure himself a place in the runoff in the French presidential election next year. 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T10:55+0000
2021-11-22T10:55+0000
france
europe
stance
pandemic
eric zemmour
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090921594_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0a8c5a4bcf1c88b8aa8ac30b6c21e85e.jpg
French right-wing political commentator and potential presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has stepped forward to dissuade concerns regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.He also stated that he would introduce the third COVID vaccine booster shot only for people aged over 65, and that he would seek to get rid of the COVID passes in the country, which essentially prevent the unvaccinated people from entering venues such as bars, restaurants and museums.French opinion polls cited by Reuters suggest that Zemmour might challenge prominent right-wing Marine Le Pen for a place in a runoff in the upcoming French presidential election, where he would face off against the incumbent, France's President Emmanuel Macron.Zemmour’s remarks appear to contrast the recent actions taken by European governments that move to reintroduce restrictions to curb the new wave of pandemic, the media outlet adds.Last week, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced a national lockdown in the country starting from 22 November, slated to “take effect for a maximum of 20 days”, and added that from 1 February COVID vaccinations will become mandatory for Austrians.
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/demonstrators-set-up-barricades-as-police-use-tear-gas-at-brussels-rally-media-says-1090905014.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090921594_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e24811cb4298ef35c69f6253712c9984.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, stance, pandemic, eric zemmour, covid-19

'We Have Gone Too Far': Eric Zemmour Calls to Put COVID Pandemic 'Back in the Right Proportion'

10:55 GMT 22.11.2021
© REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSONFrench right-wing commentator Eric Zemmour speaks at an event at the ILEC conference centre, London, Britain, November 19, 2021.
French right-wing commentator Eric Zemmour speaks at an event at the ILEC conference centre, London, Britain, November 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSON
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Opinion polls in France reportedly suggest that Zemmour might secure himself a place in the runoff in the French presidential election next year.
French right-wing political commentator and potential presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has stepped forward to dissuade concerns regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"We need to put this epidemic back in the right proportion. We have played a lot on people's fears. We have gone too far, and we've been going too far since the beginning," Zemmour told France Info radio.
He also stated that he would introduce the third COVID vaccine booster shot only for people aged over 65, and that he would seek to get rid of the COVID passes in the country, which essentially prevent the unvaccinated people from entering venues such as bars, restaurants and museums.
French opinion polls cited by Reuters suggest that Zemmour might challenge prominent right-wing Marine Le Pen for a place in a runoff in the upcoming French presidential election, where he would face off against the incumbent, France's President Emmanuel Macron.
Protesters face riot police as they take part in a demonstration against Covid-19 measures, including the country's health pass, in Brussels on November 21, 2021. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
Demonstrators Set Up Barricades as Police Use Tear Gas at COVID Rally in Brussels - Videos, Photos
Yesterday, 14:53 GMT
Zemmour’s remarks appear to contrast the recent actions taken by European governments that move to reintroduce restrictions to curb the new wave of pandemic, the media outlet adds.
Last week, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced a national lockdown in the country starting from 22 November, slated to “take effect for a maximum of 20 days”, and added that from 1 February COVID vaccinations will become mandatory for Austrians.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:41 GMTKremlin Not Commenting on Alternative Versions of Kursk Submarine Disaster
11:27 GMTGreece Makes Fresh Push to Get Elgin Marbles Returned But British Museum is Not Budging
11:14 GMTLavrov: Putin and Biden Would Discuss Ukraine Among Other Issues During Potential Meeting
11:13 GMTChina's 'Hypersonic Missile Test' Leaves Pentagon Officials 'Baffled' by Beijing's Advance
11:11 GMT'Blessed by Pope': Image Emerges Showing Epstein, Maxwell During Private Meeting With John Paul II
10:57 GMTNBA Legend LeBron James Ejected from Game After Bloody Brawl With Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart
10:55 GMT'We Have Gone Too Far': Eric Zemmour Calls to Put COVID Pandemic 'Back in the Right Proportion'
10:47 GMTRussia Concerned by NATO Helping Ukraine Strengthen Its Military
10:27 GMTMatthew McConaughey Tops Greg Abbott in Potential Texas Governor Race, New Survey Shows
10:21 GMTChina's Crypto Crackdown Reportedly Led to Shipment of Over 2Mln Mining Computers Abroad
10:13 GMTPolish Town That Hosted Auschwitz Concentration Camp Looks For New Residents
10:04 GMTLatvia Hosting 2-Week NATO Baltic Winter Shield 2021 Military Exercises - Military
09:52 GMTKyle Rittenhouse 'Supports' BLM, Says His Case Had 'Nothing to Do With Race, Was About Self-Defense'
09:13 GMTIndia Awards Gallantry Medal to Air Force Pilot Who 'Shot Down' Pakistani F-16 Jet
09:05 GMTAustria Re-enters Nationwide Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge
08:44 GMTChannel Migrant Crisis Has Priti Patel 'Battling to Stay in Job' Despite BoJo's 'Soft Spot For Her'
08:43 GMTUK Invites ASEAN to Attend G-7 Meet Amid Criticism of AUKUS in Indo-Pacific
08:43 GMTLibya Not Ready to Normalise Ties With Israel, as Other Acute Issues Take The Lead, Says Journalist
08:40 GMTPalestinian Authority Expects US to Fulfill Obligations on Middle East Conflict Resolution
08:15 GMTSaudi-led Coalition in Yemen Warns of Danger to Global Trade in Red Sea, State Media Reports