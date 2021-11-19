https://sputniknews.com/20211119/austria-announces-mandatory-coronavirus-vaccination-from-february-1090853062.html

Austria Announces Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination From February

Austria Announces Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination From February

The country has registered over one million COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with the death toll almost reaching 12,000. 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-19T09:35+0000

2021-11-19T09:35+0000

2021-11-19T10:10+0000

austria

europe

vaccination

coronavirus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107883/74/1078837471_0:0:3123:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_a9534becaa118c7bc16a5611cea0e5d6.jpg

Austria is introducing a national COVID-19 lockdown starting from Monday, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday, adding that vaccination will become mandatory for Austrians starting from 1 February."We do not want a fifth wave", Schallenberg added, according to ORF."Despite months of persuasion, we have not succeeded in convincing enough people to get vaccinated", Schallenberg said, accusing those who refuse to get a jab of making an "attack on the health system".A lockdown has already been in effect in the country since 15 November for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Nevertheless, the situation has continued to deteriorate - the daily incidence regularly breaks records, while intensive care units are on the verge of being overloaded with COVID-19 patients.

Thomas Turk Poor ole boiled beef/A4 (schnitzel) eaters pressured by an ill informed Govt. who are advised by ill informed/corruot Health Teams. YouTube.. Spike Protein Goes to Nucleus and Impairs DNA Repair (In-Vitro Study) Stochholm U [link deleted] By Ivan Pentchoukov. November 17, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked a federal judge on Nov. 15 to give it until the year 2076 to fully release the documents in its possession tied to the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Global Research. 29,934 Deaths 2,804,900 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database of Adverse Reactions – Corporate Journalists Have Pericarditis after Pfizer Shots 0

1

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

austria, europe, vaccination, coronavirus