International
Vienna Views as Austria Enters COVID-19 Lockdown for Unvaccinated
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/vienna-views-as-austria-enters-covid-19-lockdown-for-unvaccinated-1090736984.html
Vienna Views as Austria Enters COVID-19 Lockdown for Unvaccinated
Vienna Views as Austria Enters COVID-19 Lockdown for Unvaccinated
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the national lockdown on Sunday, starting next week, for those who did not get their shot against... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
austria
europe
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0f/1090736959_0:92:3315:1957_1920x0_80_0_0_f19c9ba55446d25e9f8896b426f6daa8.jpg
Live from Vienna as world's first nationwide COVID-19 lockdown for unvaccinated people begins in the country.On Friday, Austria and the Netherlands became the first EU countries to announce plans to impose new nationwide lockdowns, with Austria's targeting unvaccinated people.The unvaccinated will only be allowed to go to the supermarket, pharmacy, to help those in need, to work or to visit a doctor. These measures were imposed at a conference which included the government and heads of federal states of Austria.Since 8 November, those who have not vaccinated cannot visit restaurants, beauty salons and fitness centres. The restrictions can be waived for those who only got the first shot of the vaccine so far, but only if they show a negative PCR test.A national revaccination campaign begins in Austria on Monday.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
austria
Vienna views as Austria enters COVID-19 lockdown for unvaccinated
Vienna views as Austria enters COVID-19 lockdown for unvaccinated
austria, europe

Vienna Views as Austria Enters COVID-19 Lockdown for Unvaccinated

08:09 GMT 15.11.2021
People walk past a vaccination point amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as Austria's government imposes a lockdown on people who are not fully vaccinated, in Vienna, Austria
People walk past a vaccination point amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as Austria's government imposes a lockdown on people who are not fully vaccinated, in Vienna, Austria - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGER
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the national lockdown on Sunday, starting next week, for those who did not get their shot against COVID-19.
Live from Vienna as world's first nationwide COVID-19 lockdown for unvaccinated people begins in the country.
On Friday, Austria and the Netherlands became the first EU countries to announce plans to impose new nationwide lockdowns, with Austria's targeting unvaccinated people.
The unvaccinated will only be allowed to go to the supermarket, pharmacy, to help those in need, to work or to visit a doctor. These measures were imposed at a conference which included the government and heads of federal states of Austria.
Since 8 November, those who have not vaccinated cannot visit restaurants, beauty salons and fitness centres. The restrictions can be waived for those who only got the first shot of the vaccine so far, but only if they show a negative PCR test.

A national revaccination campaign begins in Austria on Monday.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
