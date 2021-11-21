Demonstrators Set Up Barricades as Police Use Tear Gas at COVID Rally in Brussels - Videos, Photos
14:53 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 15:35 GMT 21.11.2021)
© KENZO TRIBOUILLARDProtesters face riot police as they take part in a demonstration against Covid-19 measures, including the country's health pass, in Brussels on November 21, 2021. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP)
Mass protests have swept across Europe in response to new COVID restrictions, including lockdowns imposed by governments to curb the rapid increase in new infections. Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the Belgian capital on Sunday, with the rally eventually escalating into violence.
The protesters began setting up barricades in Brussels after the police used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.
The participants of the rally were protesting against newly imposed restrictions, such as banning the unvaccinated from visiting bars, restaurants, cinemas, and gyms.
The event attracted some 35,000 people and led to gridlocks in the streets and tunnels in the city centre, according to the police.
Brussels let’s go, #nogreenpass #marstegencoronapas pic.twitter.com/YXBe5ULRIk— FIAT-SUX (@FIAT_SUX) November 21, 2021
Anti Covid19 measures protest in the European Quarter in Brussels.— Mateusz Wlodarczyk (@vlodarchyck) November 21, 2021
Firecrackers💥 and “freedom!” screaming. #Bruxelles #Brussels #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/kmPATJ6SJh
According to the AFP, the demonstration, dubbed "Together for Freedom", was initially peaceful, but a group of protesters began pelting projectiles at the police, prompting law enforcement officers to respond with water cannons and tear gas.
LOOK: New Covid restrictions sparked massive demonstrations in Brussels on Sunday.— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) November 21, 2021
Belgium recently extended the use of face masks and mandatory remote work in an attempt to contain a new surge of cases https://t.co/zpiG7ZiaTA pic.twitter.com/O4gPEJpuqS
🇧🇪 Brussels against the health pass pic.twitter.com/lScSqotfcb— Anonymous UK Citizen (@AnonCitizenUK) November 21, 2021
The Belgian government rolled out the new measures to tackle the spread of COVID on Wednesday. Apart from making COVID certificates mandatory to visit a range of public venues, the authorities ordered everyone older than 10 to wear masks in all public spaces except schools, and urged the employees to work remotely at least four days a week.
Mass demonstrations have hit European capitals in recent weeks as governments have imposed new anti-COVID measures to curb the rapidly growing number of new infections. Rallies in the Netherlands resulted in riots on Saturday, with police arresting some 30 people.