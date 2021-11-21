Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/victims-of-jeffrey-epstein-ask-why-ghislaine-maxwells-co-conspirators-are-not-on-trial-with-her-1090905585.html
Victims of Jeffrey Epstein Ask Why Ghislaine Maxwell’s Co-Conspirators Are Not on Trial With Her
Victims of Jeffrey Epstein Ask Why Ghislaine Maxwell’s Co-Conspirators Are Not on Trial With Her
The news comes eight days before Maxwell, 59, stands trial in New York. The alleged accomplice of US financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein faces eight... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T16:17+0000
2021-11-21T16:17+0000
society
ghislaine maxwell
jeffrey epstein
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090769948_0:0:3024:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_db535cd29ff74032a2ee9e87d8c108f4.jpg
Alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein have asked the prosecution why Ghislaine Maxwell’s co-conspirators are not on trial with her. Earlier, prosecutors said that Maxwell had three accomplices – the late Jeffrey Epstein and two other individuals, whose identities are protected. According to The Telegraph, the said individuals are cooperating with the prosecution.The news has sparked indignation among the alleged victims of Epstein and Maxwell.Spencer Kuvin, a Florida-based lawyer representing one of the victim, said the co-conspirators "were intimately involved in the scheme to lure young girls to Epstein’s mansion". Another lawyer David Boies, who represents several women who were reportedly abused by Epstein, said it would be a “miscarriage of justice” if the other co-conspirators were not held responsible.One of the co-conspirators will testify against Maxwell during the trial. It is rumoured that the woman is former model Adriana Ross. She is one of the individuals who were granted immunity as part of the plea deal that Epstein struck with prosecutors in 2008, when he was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution and spent 18 months in jail.Maxwell’s lawyers have asked prosecutors to reveal the names of the two co-conspirators in order to avoid being ambushed at her trial. They claim that they were informed about them only late last month. Relationship With Jeffrey EpsteinGhislaine Maxwell is the ninth and youngest child of publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, and was part of the highest social circles in Britain and the United States. In 2019, she was thrown into the media spotlight after her former boyfriend and life companion Jeffrey Epstein was accused by dozens of women of rape and sexual abuse.The individuals claimed that Maxwell had lured them into the hands of Epstein by promising them well-paid jobs at the millionaire's house. Some of the women claimed that she not only groomed them, but also took part in the abuse. Epstein was charged with running a sex-trafficking network of minors, but he didn’t live to see his trial. He hanged himself in prison a month after arrest.Thus, Maxwell is the only person who can shed light on his crimes. Her trial is scheduled for 29 November. She claims she is innocent.Her legal team and family have argued that the prosecutors made Maxwell a scapegoat for Epstein’s crimes after they failed to bring the financier to court. Her lawyers noted that the government pursued a case against her only after Epstein’s death.Maxwell’s legal team has filed a subpoena for documents related to the settlement fund for Epstein’s alleged victims. It was reported that the Epstein estate had paid over $120 million to more than 135 people. Maxwell's lawyers insist that those who received settlements were required to forfeit the right to sue Epstein’s estate and "related entities and/or individuals", including Ghislaine Maxwell. The court is now selecting the jury for the trial, with hundreds of people being interviewed for the job. Candidates were asked if they had heard something about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and if they would be able to set the information aside to judge impartially. One woman had to be excused after admitting that she already presumes Maxwell’s guilt after watching several interviews with and documentaries about Epstein’s alleged victims.
Who are the victims that mossad blackmailed, for money and/or information and so on! Those are the ones being of interest. The important thing is to reveal mossads blackmail scheme!
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090769948_235:0:2923:2016_1920x0_80_0_0_2810c99728fbb7f45783ae23e9585a3b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein

Victims of Jeffrey Epstein Ask Why Ghislaine Maxwell’s Co-Conspirators Are Not on Trial With Her

16:17 GMT 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERGGhislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, stands before U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan with her defense team of Bobbi Sternheim and Christian Everdell during a pre-trial hearing ahead of jury selection, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., November 15, 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, stands before U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan with her defense team of Bobbi Sternheim and Christian Everdell during a pre-trial hearing ahead of jury selection, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., November 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The news comes eight days before Maxwell, 59, stands trial in New York. The alleged accomplice of US financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein faces eight charges, including sex trafficking of minors and enticing minors as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts. She claims she is innocent and has been made a scapegoat for Epstein’s crimes.
Alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein have asked the prosecution why Ghislaine Maxwell’s co-conspirators are not on trial with her. Earlier, prosecutors said that Maxwell had three accomplices – the late Jeffrey Epstein and two other individuals, whose identities are protected. According to The Telegraph, the said individuals are cooperating with the prosecution.
The news has sparked indignation among the alleged victims of Epstein and Maxwell.

"It doesn’t seem right that only Maxwell is in the dock. There were others who facilitated the abuse and this makes it seem like it was only her", one woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Telegraph.

Spencer Kuvin, a Florida-based lawyer representing one of the victim, said the co-conspirators "were intimately involved in the scheme to lure young girls to Epstein’s mansion". Another lawyer David Boies, who represents several women who were reportedly abused by Epstein, said it would be a “miscarriage of justice” if the other co-conspirators were not held responsible.

One of the co-conspirators will testify against Maxwell during the trial. It is rumoured that the woman is former model Adriana Ross. She is one of the individuals who were granted immunity as part of the plea deal that Epstein struck with prosecutors in 2008, when he was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution and spent 18 months in jail.

Maxwell’s lawyers have asked prosecutors to reveal the names of the two co-conspirators in order to avoid being ambushed at her trial. They claim that they were informed about them only late last month.

Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell is the ninth and youngest child of publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, and was part of the highest social circles in Britain and the United States. In 2019, she was thrown into the media spotlight after her former boyfriend and life companion Jeffrey Epstein was accused by dozens of women of rape and sexual abuse.
The individuals claimed that Maxwell had lured them into the hands of Epstein by promising them well-paid jobs at the millionaire's house. Some of the women claimed that she not only groomed them, but also took part in the abuse. Epstein was charged with running a sex-trafficking network of minors, but he didn’t live to see his trial. He hanged himself in prison a month after arrest.
Thus, Maxwell is the only person who can shed light on his crimes. Her trial is scheduled for 29 November. She claims she is innocent.

Her legal team and family have argued that the prosecutors made Maxwell a scapegoat for Epstein’s crimes after they failed to bring the financier to court. Her lawyers noted that the government pursued a case against her only after Epstein’s death.

Maxwell’s legal team has filed a subpoena for documents related to the settlement fund for Epstein’s alleged victims. It was reported that the Epstein estate had paid over $120 million to more than 135 people. Maxwell's lawyers insist that those who received settlements were required to forfeit the right to sue Epstein’s estate and "related entities and/or individuals", including Ghislaine Maxwell.
The court is now selecting the jury for the trial, with hundreds of people being interviewed for the job. Candidates were asked if they had heard something about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and if they would be able to set the information aside to judge impartially.

One woman had to be excused after admitting that she already presumes Maxwell’s guilt after watching several interviews with and documentaries about Epstein’s alleged victims.
400000
Discuss
Popular comments
Who are the victims that mossad blackmailed, for money and/or information and so on! Those are the ones being of interest. The important thing is to reveal mossads blackmail scheme!
mmandrake
21 November, 19:43 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:11 GMTNew Unsealed Docs Show US Firm Sent Virus Similar to COVID-19 to Wuhan Lab
16:42 GMTAlmost '30 People Arrested' During Night Protests in Netherlands
16:34 GMTWaPo and Ohio Elections Chief Claim MyPillow Boss Behind Ohio Electoral Hacking Incident in May
16:17 GMTVictims of Jeffrey Epstein Ask Why Ghislaine Maxwell’s Co-Conspirators Are Not on Trial With Her
16:04 GMTBiden’s $1.75 Trillion Reconciliation Bill Rumoured to ‘Most Likely Take a Haircut’ in Senate
15:52 GMTZizou to the Rescue: Man United Considers Appointing Zidane After Solskjaer's Dismissal, Media Says
14:53 GMTDemonstrators Set Up Barricades as Police Use Tear Gas at COVID Rally in Brussels - Videos, Photos
14:44 GMTRussian Security Council Warns of Increased Risks of Ukrainian Provocations in Black Sea
14:30 GMTTerrorists from Afghanistan Can Infiltrate Russia Through Kazakhstan, Security Council Warns
14:21 GMTCongresspeople Warn Failure to Pass National Defence Bill on Time May Damage US Reputation
14:06 GMTSecond Meeting of Quad Leaders to Be Held in September 2022, Japanese Foreign Minister Says
14:04 GMT'You're Dead': Arizona Man Convicted for Threatening to Kill Nancy Pelosi
14:03 GMTUS Professor Fired For 'Masturbating' During Zoom Lecture Sues University, Claiming He's Impotent
13:45 GMTUK Health Secretary Says ‘No’ to Compulsory COVID-19 Jabs After Worldwide Protests
13:37 GMTFrench Foreign Minister Hopes Putin Puts Pressure on Belarus to Resolve Migrant Crisis
12:58 GMTSudanese Military and Civilian Leaders Strike New Political Deal
12:54 GMT'Dead' Man Found Alive After Seven Hours in Mortuary Freezer in India
12:51 GMTBiden 'Ready to Run for Re-Election in 2024' as President's Approval Rating Hits New Low
12:45 GMTSudanese Military Lifts All Restrictions on Ousted Prime Minister Hamdok, Reports Say
12:38 GMTBoris Johnson Reportedly Wants to Mend UK-French Ties After Presidential Election in Paris