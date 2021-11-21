https://sputniknews.com/20211121/ghislaine-maxwell-trial-prosecutors-plan-to-present-notebook-featuring-names-of-victims-media-says-1090897600.html

Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Prosecutors Reportedly Plan to Unseal Black Book Featuring Names of Victims

Maxwell is accused by several women of luring them into the hands of US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly raped and sexually abused them. She faces... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

Prosecutors plan to use a notebook featuring the contacts and names of Jeffrey Epstein's victims as compelling evidence during the upcoming trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, The Sunday Times has reported, citing pre-trial court papers it viewed. According to them, prosecutors believe the notebook, which belongs to Maxwell, provides "compelling evidence" of her guilt.The existence of the notebook emerges a week before Ghislaine Maxwell, who is said to have groomed young women and underage girls for sex offender Epstein, is to go on trial. Her lawyers have dismissed the significance of the notebook describing it as "an unauthenticated hearsay document from suspect sources". Maxwell's legal team is said to have hired an expert to cast doubt over the notebook's value if is presented to the jury.Relations With Epstein and Details of the Upcoming TrialGhislaine Maxwell is the daughter of UK publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell. In the 1990s, she met Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier and millionaire. The two dated and it is said that even after their breakup, they maintained close contact. In 2019, Epstein was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors. Dozens of women claimed that he had sexually abused and raped them, including when they were minors.The alleged victims accused Maxwell of luring them into the hands of Epstein by promising them well-paid jobs at the millionaire's house. Some of the women claimed that she not only groomed them, but also took part in the abuse.Epstein's alleged victims didn't find justice as the financier was found dead in his jail cell on 10 August 2019, while awaiting trial. Thus, Maxwell is the only person who can shed light on his crimes. Her trial will begin in New York on 29 November. It will last for about six weeks with a brief pause over ChristmasMaxwell faces eight charges, including sex trafficking of minors and enticing minors as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts. She claims she is innocent and her legal team has argued that prosecutors have made her a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes.According to pre-trial court papers, here is what to expect from the upcoming hearing:

