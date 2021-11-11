Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/jeffrey-epsteins-former-employee-claims-he-saw-prince-andrew-groping-virginia-giuffre-1090657088.html
Jeffrey Epstein’s Former Employee Claims He Saw Prince Andrew Groping Virginia Giuffre
Jeffrey Epstein’s Former Employee Claims He Saw Prince Andrew Groping Virginia Giuffre
The Queen’s second son has been accused by American Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims he had sex with her at least three times, including when she was an... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T14:38+0000
2021-11-11T14:38+0000
prince andrew
jeffrey epstein
uk royal family
virginia roberts giuffre
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083665281_0:23:3072:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_7e125c293dec115514bdfa95f2051f68.jpg
Steve Scully, Jeffrey Epstein’s former telecoms specialist, claims he saw Prince Andrew groping Virginia Giuffre, who has accused the prince of sexual assault. In a trailer to the forthcoming documentary 'Spotlight: Sex, Lies and Videotape' made by 7News TV channel, the 71-year-old staffer said the incident occurred between 2001 and 2004 at Epstein’s private island Little Saint James.The telecoms specialist said he was certain he saw Prince Andrew and said he is ready to testify under oath during the trial. However, a source close to the prince has questioned the veracity of Mr Scully’s account.Jeffrey Epstein and Accusations Against Prince AndrewThe royal’s accuser, 38-year-old campaigner Virginia Roberts Giuffre, is one of the alleged sex slaves of Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier, who was accused by dozens of women of rape and sexual assault. Some of the individuals claim the abuse took place when they were underage. The victims have alleged that they were lured into Epstein’s hands by his former girlfriend and life companion Ghislaine Maxwell, who promised them well-paid job in the house of a millionaire. Epstein had many acquaintances in high places, including politicians, actors, billionaires, entrepreneurs, and royals, including Prince Andrew. Giuffre claims that when she was a minor she was trafficked to London by Epstein and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and was forced to have sex with the prince. Mrs Giuffre alleged that Prince Andrew had sex with her at least two more times without her consent.On 9 August, Mrs Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in New York seeking "accountability" from Prince Andrew and demanding an unspecified amount in damages from the royal.The Duke has categorically denied the accusation. In an interview with the BBC he said he had an alibi for the day the alleged sexual intercourse occurred in London and had no recollection of meeting Giuffre. However, his remarks were cast in doubt as there is at least one photo showing the royal with a young Giuffre [when she was Virginia Roberts], reportedly at Ghislaine Maxwell's mansion, with Prince Andrew’s hand around the girl's waist. A London resident claims to have seen him dancing with Giuffre at a nightclub on the day the alleged sexual intercourse occurred.Epstein’s alleged victims claim the financier and his powerful friends abused them on his private island. Steve Scully, who visited Little Saint James several times, said he worked for Epstein between 1999 and 2006 and decided to quit over personal concerns of "unsupervised young women".Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of running a sex-trafficking network of minors. He was found hanged in a cell with his death being ruled a suicide. Supporters of conspiracy theories believe he was either murdered by his powerful friends, who feared they could be implicated in the scandal, or escaped prison by planting a body double.Ghislaine Maxwell, who was dubbed by the media as Epstein’s "pimp", was arrested by the FBI in July 2020 and is awaiting trial in the in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York City. She faces eight charges, including sex trafficking of minors and enticing minors as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts. She claims she is innocent and insists that the prosecution has made her a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes. Her trial is scheduled to start on 29 November.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083665281_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2277968a8e81aceaa61286366773e4bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, uk royal family, virginia roberts giuffre, uk

Jeffrey Epstein’s Former Employee Claims He Saw Prince Andrew Groping Virginia Giuffre

14:38 GMT 11.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021.
Britain's Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Queen’s second son has been accused by American Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims he had sex with her at least three times, including when she was an underage girl. The Duke of York has categorically denied the accusations and said he has no recollection of meeting Giuffre.
Steve Scully, Jeffrey Epstein’s former telecoms specialist, claims he saw Prince Andrew groping Virginia Giuffre, who has accused the prince of sexual assault. In a trailer to the forthcoming documentary 'Spotlight: Sex, Lies and Videotape' made by 7News TV channel, the 71-year-old staffer said the incident occurred between 2001 and 2004 at Epstein’s private island Little Saint James.

"[Andrew] removed her bathing-suit top and then started grinding against her and grabbing her a**. They were kissing as well. Virginia was standing there, she kinda looked like she was like a deer caught in the headlights of the car," Scully said.

The telecoms specialist said he was certain he saw Prince Andrew and said he is ready to testify under oath during the trial. However, a source close to the prince has questioned the veracity of Mr Scully’s account.

"He gives a timeframe up until 2004 when he claims to have witnessed an encounter between the Duke of York and Mrs Giuffre, by which time Mrs Giuffre was long since married [in 2002] and no longer working for Epstein. It’s also worth noting that Mrs Giuffre’s own account of her alleged encounter with the Duke on Little St James bears absolutely no resemblance whatever to Mr Scully’s recollections," the source told the Sun newspaper.

Jeffrey Epstein and Accusations Against Prince Andrew

The royal’s accuser, 38-year-old campaigner Virginia Roberts Giuffre, is one of the alleged sex slaves of Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier, who was accused by dozens of women of rape and sexual assault. Some of the individuals claim the abuse took place when they were underage. The victims have alleged that they were lured into Epstein’s hands by his former girlfriend and life companion Ghislaine Maxwell, who promised them well-paid job in the house of a millionaire.

Epstein had many acquaintances in high places, including politicians, actors, billionaires, entrepreneurs, and royals, including Prince Andrew. Giuffre claims that when she was a minor she was trafficked to London by Epstein and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and was forced to have sex with the prince. Mrs Giuffre alleged that Prince Andrew had sex with her at least two more times without her consent.

On 9 August, Mrs Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in New York seeking "accountability" from Prince Andrew and demanding an unspecified amount in damages from the royal.

The Duke has categorically denied the accusation. In an interview with the BBC he said he had an alibi for the day the alleged sexual intercourse occurred in London and had no recollection of meeting Giuffre.

However, his remarks were cast in doubt as there is at least one photo showing the royal with a young Giuffre [when she was Virginia Roberts], reportedly at Ghislaine Maxwell's mansion, with Prince Andrew’s hand around the girl's waist. A London resident claims to have seen him dancing with Giuffre at a nightclub on the day the alleged sexual intercourse occurred.
© Photo : Florida Southern District CourtPrince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
© Photo : Florida Southern District Court

Epstein’s alleged victims claim the financier and his powerful friends abused them on his private island. Steve Scully, who visited Little Saint James several times, said he worked for Epstein between 1999 and 2006 and decided to quit over personal concerns of "unsupervised young women".

"I really started seeing things weren’t normal in the first year. There were photos of topless women everywhere. On his desk, in his office, in his bedroom," Scully said.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of running a sex-trafficking network of minors. He was found hanged in a cell with his death being ruled a suicide. Supporters of conspiracy theories believe he was either murdered by his powerful friends, who feared they could be implicated in the scandal, or escaped prison by planting a body double.
Ghislaine Maxwell, who was dubbed by the media as Epstein’s "pimp", was arrested by the FBI in July 2020 and is awaiting trial in the in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York City. She faces eight charges, including sex trafficking of minors and enticing minors as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts. She claims she is innocent and insists that the prosecution has made her a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes. Her trial is scheduled to start on 29 November.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:39 GMTIndian Trade Unions to Protest Against PM Modi's Monetisation Pipeline
14:38 GMTJeffrey Epstein’s Former Employee Claims He Saw Prince Andrew Groping Virginia Giuffre
14:34 GMT'Stop Copying US Economy': Three-Decade High US Inflation Triggers Fear Among Investors
14:32 GMTIndia 'As of Now, Has No Role to Play in Afghanistan', Says Strategic Analyst
14:03 GMTRussia Successfully Tests 'Space Radiation Shield'
14:00 GMTEarth Could Face 'Internet Apocalypse' Due to 'Cannibal Solar Storms', Scientists Warn
14:00 GMTTwo Russian Tu-160 Aircraft Perform Patrol in Belarusian Airspace - Video
13:49 GMTChinese E-Commerce Giant to Accept Digital Yuan During Singles' Day Sale in Major E-Currency Test
13:47 GMTQueen Elizabeth Joked About Breaking Wind With World Leader, Media Says
13:41 GMTHoney Bees 'Scream' for Help When Attacked by Giant Hornets
13:32 GMTDelhi Declaration Showcases India's Ability to Shape Regional Discourse on Afghanistan: Professor
13:18 GMTMan Stabs Woman 18 Times After She Refuses to Marry Him in India's Hyderabad
13:11 GMT'Madame Cringe': Harris Grilled Online for Allegedly Using 'French Accent' During Her Visit to Paris
13:05 GMTLukashenko Congratulates Polish People on Independence Day Amid Migrant Crisis
13:03 GMTIndian Navy Presence in Arctic Could Act as a Strategic Counterweight to China: Analyst
13:02 GMTPentagon Doesn't 'Have Whole Number' on Family Members of US Servicemen Remaining in Afghanistan
12:41 GMT'COVID-19 Pandemic is Tipping Point for Reforming Indian Education System', Scholars Say
12:17 GMTRussia Slams Back Over US Warning Against Making 'Mistake' in Ukraine Amid Alleged Military Buildup
12:12 GMTYikes! Meghan Markle Admits She Gave Information to Authors of Biography After Previously Denying It
12:08 GMTLiverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Given First Premier League Manager’s Job at ‘Ambitious’ Aston Villa