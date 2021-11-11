Jeffrey Epstein’s Former Employee Claims He Saw Prince Andrew Groping Virginia Giuffre
"[Andrew] removed her bathing-suit top and then started grinding against her and grabbing her a**. They were kissing as well. Virginia was standing there, she kinda looked like she was like a deer caught in the headlights of the car," Scully said.
"He gives a timeframe up until 2004 when he claims to have witnessed an encounter between the Duke of York and Mrs Giuffre, by which time Mrs Giuffre was long since married [in 2002] and no longer working for Epstein. It’s also worth noting that Mrs Giuffre’s own account of her alleged encounter with the Duke on Little St James bears absolutely no resemblance whatever to Mr Scully’s recollections," the source told the Sun newspaper.
Jeffrey Epstein and Accusations Against Prince Andrew
Epstein had many acquaintances in high places, including politicians, actors, billionaires, entrepreneurs, and royals, including Prince Andrew. Giuffre claims that when she was a minor she was trafficked to London by Epstein and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and was forced to have sex with the prince. Mrs Giuffre alleged that Prince Andrew had sex with her at least two more times without her consent.
On 9 August, Mrs Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in New York seeking "accountability" from Prince Andrew and demanding an unspecified amount in damages from the royal.
The Duke has categorically denied the accusation. In an interview with the BBC he said he had an alibi for the day the alleged sexual intercourse occurred in London and had no recollection of meeting Giuffre.
However, his remarks were cast in doubt as there is at least one photo showing the royal with a young Giuffre [when she was Virginia Roberts], reportedly at Ghislaine Maxwell's mansion, with Prince Andrew’s hand around the girl's waist. A London resident claims to have seen him dancing with Giuffre at a nightclub on the day the alleged sexual intercourse occurred.
Epstein’s alleged victims claim the financier and his powerful friends abused them on his private island. Steve Scully, who visited Little Saint James several times, said he worked for Epstein between 1999 and 2006 and decided to quit over personal concerns of "unsupervised young women".
"I really started seeing things weren’t normal in the first year. There were photos of topless women everywhere. On his desk, in his office, in his bedroom," Scully said.