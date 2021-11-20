Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/uk-prime-minister-considering-diplomatic-boycott-of-2022-beijing-winter-olympics--reports-1090875712.html
UK Prime Minister 'Considering Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics'
UK Prime Minister 'Considering Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics'
UK Prime Minister Considering Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics – Reports
2021-11-20T03:24+0000
2021-11-20T04:23+0000
beijing
boris johnson
europe
boycott
olympic games
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090691071_0:0:3047:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_04f255a0b1ac3287c457c0d674df82f9.jpg
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing over the alleged human rights violations in China, The Times reported.According to the newspaper, the UK government is actively discussing the possibility to refrain from sending officials to the Winter Olympics in Beijing, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss believed to be a supporter of the idea.Under one of the considered options, the UK may be represented by the ambassador but not any other official.A similar idea of a diplomatic boycott was voiced on Thursday by US President Joe Biden. However, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee opposed calls by human rights groups to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.Beijing has stressed that any politicisation of the Games "violates the Olympic spirit and harms the interests of athletes of all countries".Back in July, Johnson said on that he would not support a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games over alleged human rights violations by the Chinese government in Xinjiang, arguing that he has “instinctively” always been against sporting boycotts.During the summer, UK Labour lawmakers Lisa Nandy and Jo Stevens had called on the Conservative government to support a political boycott of the Winter Olympic Games if China does not allow UN investigators unfettered access to the Xinjiang province.Nandy said the UK government was "sleep-walking" into a situation that, in her opinion, amounted to "genocide".In March, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity for alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Beijing has repeatedly rejected the allegations.
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/us-diplomatic-boycott-of-2022-games-to-harm-olympic-movement-beijing-says-1090851747.html
The idiot boris johnson just received his marching orders from the white house and the jew, pinken, in state department- what a pitiful place britain has become’ football fans and sodomites!
Johnson is Not speaking on behalf of Britain. He is controlled by the Jewish Lobby. The American regime just told him to do so and he obliged.
beijing
beijing, boris johnson, europe, boycott, olympic games

UK Prime Minister 'Considering Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics'

03:24 GMT 20.11.2021 (Updated: 04:23 GMT 20.11.2021)
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAYBritain's PM Boris Johnson meets Jordan's King Abdullah II, in London
Britain's PM Boris Johnson meets Jordan's King Abdullah II, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY

MOSCOW (Sputnik): The idea of a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing was also voiced on Thursday by US President Joe Biden.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing over the alleged human rights violations in China, The Times reported.
According to the newspaper, the UK government is actively discussing the possibility to refrain from sending officials to the Winter Olympics in Beijing, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss believed to be a supporter of the idea.
Under one of the considered options, the UK may be represented by the ambassador but not any other official.
A similar idea of a diplomatic boycott was voiced on Thursday by US President Joe Biden. However, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee opposed calls by human rights groups to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
Beijing has stressed that any politicisation of the Games "violates the Olympic spirit and harms the interests of athletes of all countries".
A Chinese national flag flutters next to an Olympic flag at the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, in Beijing, China March 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
US Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Games to Harm Olympic Movement, Beijing Says
Yesterday, 08:15 GMT
Back in July, Johnson said on that he would not support a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games over alleged human rights violations by the Chinese government in Xinjiang, arguing that he has “instinctively” always been against sporting boycotts.

"This country has led the world in condemning human rights abuses in Xinjiang and putting sanctions on those responsible, in holding companies to account that import goods made with forced labour in Xinjiang, and I will certainly consider the proposal and debate it, but I must say that I am instinctively, and always have been, against sporting boycotts", Johnson told the British Parliament at the time.

During the summer, UK Labour lawmakers Lisa Nandy and Jo Stevens had called on the Conservative government to support a political boycott of the Winter Olympic Games if China does not allow UN investigators unfettered access to the Xinjiang province.
Nandy said the UK government was "sleep-walking" into a situation that, in her opinion, amounted to "genocide".
"We’ve got the Winter Olympics coming up at the end of next year and the government is sleep-walking into a situation where they’ve issued very tough words about what is happening to Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang. They say it’s a crime against humanity, Parliament and we say it constitutes genocide", the Labour shadow foreign secretary said.
In March, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity for alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Beijing has repeatedly rejected the allegations.
Popular comments
The idiot boris johnson just received his marching orders from the white house and the jew, pinken, in state department- what a pitiful place britain has become' football fans and sodomites!
mmandrake
20 November, 06:35 GMT
mmandrake
20 November, 06:35 GMT
Johnson is Not speaking on behalf of Britain. He is controlled by the Jewish Lobby. The American regime just told him to do so and he obliged.
HHess
20 November, 07:04 GMT
HHess
20 November, 07:04 GMT
Newsfeed
