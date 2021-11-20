https://sputniknews.com/20211120/uk-prime-minister-considering-diplomatic-boycott-of-2022-beijing-winter-olympics--reports-1090875712.html

UK Prime Minister 'Considering Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics'

UK Prime Minister 'Considering Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics'

UK Prime Minister Considering Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics – Reports

2021-11-20T03:24+0000

2021-11-20T03:24+0000

2021-11-20T04:23+0000

beijing

boris johnson

europe

boycott

olympic games

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090691071_0:0:3047:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_04f255a0b1ac3287c457c0d674df82f9.jpg

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing over the alleged human rights violations in China, The Times reported.According to the newspaper, the UK government is actively discussing the possibility to refrain from sending officials to the Winter Olympics in Beijing, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss believed to be a supporter of the idea.Under one of the considered options, the UK may be represented by the ambassador but not any other official.A similar idea of a diplomatic boycott was voiced on Thursday by US President Joe Biden. However, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee opposed calls by human rights groups to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.Beijing has stressed that any politicisation of the Games "violates the Olympic spirit and harms the interests of athletes of all countries".Back in July, Johnson said on that he would not support a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games over alleged human rights violations by the Chinese government in Xinjiang, arguing that he has “instinctively” always been against sporting boycotts.During the summer, UK Labour lawmakers Lisa Nandy and Jo Stevens had called on the Conservative government to support a political boycott of the Winter Olympic Games if China does not allow UN investigators unfettered access to the Xinjiang province.Nandy said the UK government was "sleep-walking" into a situation that, in her opinion, amounted to "genocide".In March, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity for alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Beijing has repeatedly rejected the allegations.

https://sputniknews.com/20211119/us-diplomatic-boycott-of-2022-games-to-harm-olympic-movement-beijing-says-1090851747.html

mandrake The idiot boris johnson just received his marching orders from the white house and the jew, pinken, in state department- what a pitiful place britain has become’ football fans and sodomites! 0

Hess Johnson is Not speaking on behalf of Britain. He is controlled by the Jewish Lobby. The American regime just told him to do so and he obliged. 0

2

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

beijing, boris johnson, europe, boycott, olympic games