US Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Games to Harm Olympic Movement, Beijing Says

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The politicization of the Olympics will harm the global sports movement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday when... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Games in protest against alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang by the Chinese government.However, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee opposed calls by human rights groups making accusations against China to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

