Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Skywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/us-diplomatic-boycott-of-2022-games-to-harm-olympic-movement-beijing-says-1090851747.html
US Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Games to Harm Olympic Movement, Beijing Says
US Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Games to Harm Olympic Movement, Beijing Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The politicization of the Olympics will harm the global sports movement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday when... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T08:15+0000
2021-11-19T08:15+0000
2022 winter olympics
asia & pacific
us
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082557857_0:121:3213:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_c94c4b61021f230474500eba3bd92edd.jpg
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Games in protest against alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang by the Chinese government.However, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee opposed calls by human rights groups making accusations against China to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082557857_241:0:2972:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f45bb783306374be878876ec51a93769.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022 winter olympics, asia & pacific, us, china

US Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Games to Harm Olympic Movement, Beijing Says

08:15 GMT 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / TINGSHU WANGA Chinese national flag flutters next to an Olympic flag at the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, in Beijing, China March 30, 2021
A Chinese national flag flutters next to an Olympic flag at the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, in Beijing, China March 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / TINGSHU WANG
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The politicization of the Olympics will harm the global sports movement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday when commenting on a possible diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by the United States.

"The 2022 Winter Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games in Beijing are the stages for athletes from all over the world, and they are the real protagonists of the upcoming Games. Any politicization of sport violates the Olympic spirit and harms the interests of athletes of all countries," the spokesman said.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Games in protest against alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang by the Chinese government.
However, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee opposed calls by human rights groups making accusations against China to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:40 GMTLive Updates: Belarus Recognises 65 People as Border Violence Victims After Poland Disperses Crowd
08:37 GMTPriti Patel Blames Schengen Agreement for 'Mass Migration Crisis' in UK
08:17 GMTAustralian Test Cricket Captain Tim Paine Quits as Sexting Controversy Escalates
08:15 GMTUS Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Games to Harm Olympic Movement, Beijing Says
08:11 GMTScientist Disputes WHO Report on COVID-19 Patient Zero, Says First Case Was Linked to Animal Market
07:19 GMTMigrants Flock to Bruzgi, Belarus, Amid Crisis on Border With Poland
07:09 GMTRussian Mannequins for Surgeons Will Be Used at Universities in Tashkent
07:06 GMTSkywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina
06:54 GMTDanish Military Becomes First in the World to Launch Electric Planes in Green Switch
06:49 GMTMexico, US, and Canada Agree on Joint Economic Development, Migration Control
06:35 GMTSweden Deploys First Patriot Missiles as It Switches to Large-Region Air Defence
06:30 GMTUS Hasn't Filed Charges Against Russian Community Council Over FARA Concerns, Board Member Says
05:53 GMT'She Says Everyone's an Idiot': Former Norwegian PM and Climate Pioneer Slams Greta Thunberg
05:49 GMTAlbanian PM Denies Plans to Receive Channel-Crossing Migrants as UK Doesn't Exclude Possibility
05:31 GMTIndian PM Modi Announces Controversial Farm Laws to Be Withdrawn, Urges Farmers to End Protests
05:12 GMTFour Chinese Patrol Ships Enter Waters Near Senkaku Islands Disputed by Japan, Reports Suggest
05:03 GMTUS Lawmakers Introduce Measure to End Recognition of Putin as Russian President After 2024
03:54 GMTGOP Senator Calls Jen Psaki ‘Baghdad Bob’ Over Inflation Comments
03:38 GMTRussiagate Collapse Could Restrain Team Biden in High-Level Talks With Moscow, Experts Say
03:28 GMTOh, Hi There! Texas CBP Agents Find Over 30 Illegal Migrants in House, One Hiding in Ceiling