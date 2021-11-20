Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: Yellow Vests Hit Streets of Paris to Mark Movement's Third Anniversary
Two Yellow Vests Protesters Detained Over Graffiti Showing 'Macron Having Sex With Police Prefect'
Two Yellow Vests Protesters Detained Over Graffiti Showing 'Macron Having Sex With Police Prefect'
The news comes as the Yellow Vests movement marks the third anniversary of its demonstrations, which initially began in response to the government’s decision... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
Two people have been detained over insulting graffiti in Paris during a demonstration of the Yellow Vests movement, AFP reported. The offensive image shows US President Joe Biden puppeteering French president Emmanuel Macron, while the latter is engaged in sexual intercourse with the prefect of the police, Didier Lallement.All three were depicted below the national flag of France, which was captioned with "La sodomie en marche!" ("Sodomy forward!"). The slogan mocks the name of the political party founded by Macron "La Republique En Marche!" ("Republic Forward!"). In the background of the image there was a flock of sheep.The graffiti was painted on the side of a food truck owned by one of the people detained. According to local media, the prefect of the police will file a complaint in connection with the graffiti. The arrest comes as the Yellow Vests movement marks the third anniversary of its demonstrations, which have become the biggest protests in France since the May 1968 mass demonstrations. This year, protesters took to the streets to oppose coronavirus safety restrictions such as mandatory vaccination and COVID-19 passes.
europe, france, joe biden, emmanuel macron, graffiti

Two Yellow Vests Protesters Detained Over Graffiti Showing 'Macron Having Sex With Police Prefect'

14:10 GMT 20.11.2021 (Updated: 15:06 GMT 20.11.2021)
© Sputnik / SputnikYellow Vests Protests
Yellow Vests Protests - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© Sputnik / Sputnik
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The news comes as the Yellow Vests movement marks the third anniversary of its demonstrations, which initially began in response to the government’s decision to raise fuel taxes and gradually morphed into movement against economic inequality and the government’s restrictive policies.
Two people have been detained over insulting graffiti in Paris during a demonstration of the Yellow Vests movement, AFP reported. The offensive image shows US President Joe Biden puppeteering French president Emmanuel Macron, while the latter is engaged in sexual intercourse with the prefect of the police, Didier Lallement.

All three were depicted below the national flag of France, which was captioned with "La sodomie en marche!" ("Sodomy forward!"). The slogan mocks the name of the political party founded by Macron "La Republique En Marche!" ("Republic Forward!"). In the background of the image there was a flock of sheep.
The graffiti was painted on the side of a food truck owned by one of the people detained. According to local media, the prefect of the police will file a complaint in connection with the graffiti.

The arrest comes as the Yellow Vests movement marks the third anniversary of its demonstrations, which have become the biggest protests in France since the May 1968 mass demonstrations. This year, protesters took to the streets to oppose coronavirus safety restrictions such as mandatory vaccination and COVID-19 passes.
