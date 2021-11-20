https://sputniknews.com/20211120/biden-wants-a-stronger-europe-state-department-counselor-says-1090879614.html

Biden Wants 'a Stronger Europe', State Department Counselor Says

Biden Wants 'a Stronger Europe', State Department Counselor Says

In 2016, the concept of European strategic autonomy initiated by France became part of the EU's Global Strategy doctrine to improve the bloc's defence...

US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet has said that President Joe Biden "absolutely" supports European allies' push for so-called strategic autonomy, an EU policy objective that stipulates the bloc's capability to defend Europe without relying much on the US.In an interview with Politico, Chollet made it clear that the time is ripe for EU leaders to stop paying lip-service to the necessity of developing strategic autonomy and focus instead on concrete steps.The counselor signalled Washington's willingness to provide the EU with guidance about the types of capabilities the bloc could start building up.Chollet underscored that Washington wants "a stronger Europe" and that "it's in America's interest for Europe to be more capable militarily".The remarks came after French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune urged Brussels to "strengthen [its own] capacities for reflection, strategic autonomy, and defence" when speaking to the news network France24 in September.Beaune also lashed out at the UK, arguing that by leaving the EU, London had "returned to the American fold with an accepted form of vassalisation".He made the comments amid France's frustration over the newly-announced defence pact between Washington, Canberra, and London, dubbed AUKUS, which envisages providing Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, thereby nullifying an earlier French submarine deal.This was preceded by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arguing in an interview with the French newspaper Le Monde that the importance of Europe's strategic autonomy is indisputable.When asked to respond to NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's comment that the development of an autonomous defence system in Europe would negatively affect its own unity and that of the military alliance, Borrell says that he appreciates Stoltenberg's concerns about the unity of Europeans, "but he [the NATO chief] is not responsible for developing a common defence and security policy of the EU".In November 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron told the French radio station Europe 1 that France should not depend on the US and that Paris will fail to protect Europeans "unless we decide to have a true European army".The proposal was supported by German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen who said at the time that "a European army is a vision that might become a reality in generations to come".

