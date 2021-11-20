https://sputniknews.com/20211120/yellow-vests-hit-streets-of-paris-to-mark-movements-third-anniversary-1090879007.html

Yellow Vests Hit Streets of Paris to Mark Movement's Third Anniversary

The movement marks its third anniversary this month, as the first yellow vests rallies were held in November 2018, in response to fuel tax hikes proposed by... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Paris, where the Yellow Vests movement is holding a new round of protests against the government. The demonstrators announced they are protesting against the pandemic measures, including mandatory jabs, vaccinations of children, and the proposed French health pass.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

