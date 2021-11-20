Sputnik is live from Paris, where the Yellow Vests movement is holding a new round of protests against the government. The demonstrators announced they are protesting against the pandemic measures, including mandatory jabs, vaccinations of children, and the proposed French health pass.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Yellow Vests Hit Streets of Paris to Mark Movement's Third Anniversary
Yellow Vests Hit Streets of Paris to Mark Movement's Third Anniversary
The movement marks its third anniversary this month, as the first yellow vests rallies were held in November 2018, in response to fuel tax hikes proposed by the government. The protests became a nationwide movement against economic injustice and police brutality in France.
Sputnik is live from Paris, where the Yellow Vests movement is holding a new round of protests against the government. The demonstrators announced they are protesting against the pandemic measures, including mandatory jabs, vaccinations of children, and the proposed French health pass.