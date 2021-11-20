https://sputniknews.com/20211120/pro-israel-pastor-asks-forgiveness-after-michael-flynn-calls-for-one-religion-in-his-church-1090884810.html

Pro-Israel Pastor 'Asks Forgiveness' After Michael Flynn Calls for 'One Religion' in His Church

Speaking at last Saturday’s rally, Michael Flynn argued that "if we [the US] are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

Christian pro-Israel pastor Matt Hagee has apologised for allowing his Texas-based church to host an event, where former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn claimed the US should only have one religion.Hagee said in a statement that last week he “allowed an event to be held at Cornerstone Church by an outside organisation” and that “regrettably, the organisation was not properly vetted”.According to him, it was "not appropriate to allow this event" at his church, which is "not associated with this organisation and does not endorse their views".The event the pastor referred to took place last Saturday and was part of ReAwaken America, a Christian-themed speaking tour supported by the Christian news network America Faith.Jewish organisations, including the American Jewish Congress, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Zionist Organisation of America were quick to condemn Flynn's remarks.The 62-year-old served in the Trump administration for just 22 days before pleading guilty to lying to the FBI over his conversations pertaining to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Flynn was issued a full pardon in November 2020 by then-US President Donald Trump.

