Pro-Israel Pastor 'Asks Forgiveness' After Michael Flynn Calls for 'One Religion' in His Church
Pro-Israel Pastor 'Asks Forgiveness' After Michael Flynn Calls for 'One Religion' in His Church
Speaking at last Saturday's rally, Michael Flynn argued that "if we [the US] are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one..."
2021-11-20T14:16+0000
2021-11-20T14:19+0000
religion
us
texas
rally
michael flynn
pastor
Christian pro-Israel pastor Matt Hagee has apologised for allowing his Texas-based church to host an event, where former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn claimed the US should only have one religion.Hagee said in a statement that last week he “allowed an event to be held at Cornerstone Church by an outside organisation” and that “regrettably, the organisation was not properly vetted”.According to him, it was "not appropriate to allow this event" at his church, which is "not associated with this organisation and does not endorse their views".The event the pastor referred to took place last Saturday and was part of ReAwaken America, a Christian-themed speaking tour supported by the Christian news network America Faith.Jewish organisations, including the American Jewish Congress, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Zionist Organisation of America were quick to condemn Flynn's remarks.The 62-year-old served in the Trump administration for just 22 days before pleading guilty to lying to the FBI over his conversations pertaining to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Flynn was issued a full pardon in November 2020 by then-US President Donald Trump.
religion, us, texas, rally, michael flynn, pastor

Pro-Israel Pastor 'Asks Forgiveness' After Michael Flynn Calls for 'One Religion' in His Church

14:16 GMT 20.11.2021 (Updated: 14:19 GMT 20.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Susan WalshFormer Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Speaking at last Saturday’s rally, Michael Flynn argued that "if we [the US] are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion". Cornerstone Church distanced itself from the rally, but a video subsequently emerged of Pastor Matt Hagee greeting the event at its outset.
Christian pro-Israel pastor Matt Hagee has apologised for allowing his Texas-based church to host an event, where former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn claimed the US should only have one religion.
Hagee said in a statement that last week he “allowed an event to be held at Cornerstone Church by an outside organisation” and that “regrettably, the organisation was not properly vetted”.
Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, departs a federal courthouse after a hearing, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Michael Flynn: US Must Have 'One Religion'
14 November, 04:04 GMT
According to him, it was "not appropriate to allow this event" at his church, which is "not associated with this organisation and does not endorse their views".
“I was invited to welcome the crowd where I thanked veterans for their service and thanked the crowd for their commitment to their faith. I deeply regret, and ask forgiveness, for what took place in the Cornerstone sanctuary as a result of my oversight. In the future, Cornerstone Church will ensure that organisations using our facility are an appropriate reflection of our mission and vision”, Hagee underscored.
The event the pastor referred to took place last Saturday and was part of ReAwaken America, a Christian-themed speaking tour supported by the Christian news network America Faith.
Speaking at the event, Flynn said that "If we [the US] are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God".
Jewish organisations, including the American Jewish Congress, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Zionist Organisation of America were quick to condemn Flynn's remarks.
The 62-year-old served in the Trump administration for just 22 days before pleading guilty to lying to the FBI over his conversations pertaining to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Flynn was issued a full pardon in November 2020 by then-US President Donald Trump.
011000
