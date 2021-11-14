Registration was successful!
Michael Flynn: US Must Have 'One Religion'
Michael Flynn: US Must Have 'One Religion'
Former US national security adviser Michael Flynn, who served in the Trump administration for just 22 days before pleading guilty to lying to federal... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
Flynn, while speaking at Clay Clark's 'Reawaken America Tour' on Saturday, proclaimed that the US should adopt a single religion. "If we are going to have one nation under God - which we must - we have to have one religion," asserted the retired US Army lieutenant general. "One nation under God, and one religion under God." "All of us together - working together," he added. It is worth noting that the "under God" portion of the US' Pledge of Allegiance was not included in the original draft. While the pledge was written and published in 1892, the "under God," portion came about after then-US President Dwight D. Eisenhower urged Congress to make the alteration in 1954. During the same speech in San Antonio, Texas, Flynn repeated his long-term baseless claim that the 2020 US presidential election saw widespread voter fraud. The former US national security adviser's complaints are not backed up by evidence.
Maybe he’s talking about the COEXIST movement. The MarxistGlobalists spoke of it at least as far back as 2008. Their idea is to unite all major religions into one religion and its headquarters is to be the Vatican in Rome. The religions include Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Hindu, Buddhism…
Michael Flynn: US Must Have 'One Religion'

04:04 GMT 14.11.2021
Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, departs a federal courthouse after a hearing, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Washington
Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, departs a federal courthouse after a hearing, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Evan Craighead
All materials
Former US national security adviser Michael Flynn, who served in the Trump administration for just 22 days before pleading guilty to lying to federal investigators, was issued a full pardon in November 2020 by the then-US president. Flynn went viral earlier this year after offering to use an AR-15 in an effort to "find somebody in ... DC."
Flynn, while speaking at Clay Clark's 'Reawaken America Tour' on Saturday, proclaimed that the US should adopt a single religion.
"If we are going to have one nation under God - which we must - we have to have one religion," asserted the retired US Army lieutenant general. "One nation under God, and one religion under God."
"All of us together - working together," he added.
It is worth noting that the "under God" portion of the US' Pledge of Allegiance was not included in the original draft. While the pledge was written and published in 1892, the "under God," portion came about after then-US President Dwight D. Eisenhower urged Congress to make the alteration in 1954.
During the same speech in San Antonio, Texas, Flynn repeated his long-term baseless claim that the 2020 US presidential election saw widespread voter fraud. The former US national security adviser's complaints are not backed up by evidence.
Maybe he’s talking about the COEXIST movement. The MarxistGlobalists spoke of it at least as far back as 2008. Their idea is to unite all major religions into one religion and its headquarters is to be the Vatican in Rome. The religions include Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Hindu, Buddhism…
Preterist-ADSeventy
14 November, 07:21 GMT
Newsfeed
