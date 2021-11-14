https://sputniknews.com/20211114/michael-flynn-us-must-have-one-religion--1090718593.html

Michael Flynn: US Must Have 'One Religion'

Michael Flynn: US Must Have 'One Religion'

Former US national security adviser Michael Flynn, who served in the Trump administration for just 22 days before pleading guilty to lying to federal... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

Flynn, while speaking at Clay Clark's 'Reawaken America Tour' on Saturday, proclaimed that the US should adopt a single religion. "If we are going to have one nation under God - which we must - we have to have one religion," asserted the retired US Army lieutenant general. "One nation under God, and one religion under God." "All of us together - working together," he added. It is worth noting that the "under God" portion of the US' Pledge of Allegiance was not included in the original draft. While the pledge was written and published in 1892, the "under God," portion came about after then-US President Dwight D. Eisenhower urged Congress to make the alteration in 1954. During the same speech in San Antonio, Texas, Flynn repeated his long-term baseless claim that the 2020 US presidential election saw widespread voter fraud. The former US national security adviser's complaints are not backed up by evidence.

