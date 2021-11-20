https://sputniknews.com/20211120/polish-defence-minister-reports-continued-migrant-attempts-to-storm-border-during-night-1090880024.html

Polish Defence Minister Reports Continued Attempts by Migrants to Storm Border Overnight

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Migrants continued trying to storm the Belarusian-Polish border overnight into Saturday, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said. 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

Blaszczak opined that the actions of migrants were being masterminded by the Belarusian security forces.Police from the Polish border region of Podlaska said that migrants threw rocks at officers and damaged two law enforcement vehicles.Over the past few weeks, thousands of illegal migrants have crowded at the Polish border in Belarus aspiring to cross into the European Union. The Polish authorities stepped up border guard and deployed the military to thwart attempts by migrants to enter the country. Warsaw has accused Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis, however, Belarus has denied the allegation and said that Poland is forcing migrants out of its territory.

