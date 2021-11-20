Polish Defence Minister Reports Continued Attempts by Migrants to Storm Border Overnight
09:39 GMT 20.11.2021 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 20.11.2021)
© REUTERS / BelTAMigrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border in an attempt to cross it at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing in the Grodno Region, Belarus November 15, 2021
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Migrants continued trying to storm the Belarusian-Polish border overnight into Saturday, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.
"There were attacks on the Polish border. Now, migrants use slightly different methods. Smaller groups of people try to force the border in multiple spots", Blaszczak told the Polish radio station RMF FM, noting that the last night was "no different from previous days and nights".
Blaszczak opined that the actions of migrants were being masterminded by the Belarusian security forces.
Police from the Polish border region of Podlaska said that migrants threw rocks at officers and damaged two law enforcement vehicles.
"Yesterday, in the area of Starzyna, a group of migrants showered stones on police officers and soldiers", the police said on Twitter, adding that the attack resulted in no injuries.
© AP Photo / Leonid ShcheglovIn this image taken with a drone Polish servicemen use a water cannon during clashes between migrants and Polish border guards at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
© AP Photo / Leonid Shcheglov
Over the past few weeks, thousands of illegal migrants have crowded at the Polish border in Belarus aspiring to cross into the European Union. The Polish authorities stepped up border guard and deployed the military to thwart attempts by migrants to enter the country. Warsaw has accused Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis, however, Belarus has denied the allegation and said that Poland is forcing migrants out of its territory.