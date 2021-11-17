Registration was successful!
International
Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
Several Belarusian Officers Get Burns As Polish Border Forces Use Chemicals - Reports
Several Belarusian Officers Get Burns As Polish Border Forces Use Chemicals - Reports
MINSK, November 18 (Sputnik) - Several Belarusian law enforcement officers sustained chemical burns on Wednesday when Polish security forces used special... 17.11.2021
poland-belarus migrant crisis
belarus
poland
border
officers
tear gas
migrant crisis
The incident happened at the Bruzgi checkpoint, according to the ONT (All-National Television) state broadcaster, which posted on its Telegram channel photos of an man who had dark red spots and blisters all over his head, neck and hands.The Belarus 1 state TV channel demonstrated a video of medical workers treating a man with burns and a swollen eyelid.The Belarusian Belta news agency also posted pictures of the injured man on its Telegram-channel, and reported that the chemicals used by Polish security forces cause eye irritation and chemical burns.On Tuesday, Igor Malyk, deputy head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection and ecology department of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces, said that Polish security forces had used specialized toxic chemicals against migrants. The Belarusian Investigative Committee began an investigation into the case.
belarus, poland, border, officers, tear gas, migrant crisis

Several Belarusian Officers Get Burns As Polish Border Forces Use Chemicals - Reports

21:32 GMT 17.11.2021
Polish Territorial Defence Forces secure additional fence where hundreds of migrants camp at the Belarus side of Kuznica Bialostocka-Bruzgi border crossing, Poland in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, November 15, 2021.
Polish Territorial Defence Forces secure additional fence where hundreds of migrants camp at the Belarus side of Kuznica Bialostocka-Bruzgi border crossing, Poland in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, November 15, 2021.
© REUTERS / TERRITORIAL DEFENCE FORCES
MINSK, November 18 (Sputnik) - Several Belarusian law enforcement officers sustained chemical burns on Wednesday when Polish security forces used special substances against migrants at the border between the countries, Belarusian media reported.
The incident happened at the Bruzgi checkpoint, according to the ONT (All-National Television) state broadcaster, which posted on its Telegram channel photos of an man who had dark red spots and blisters all over his head, neck and hands.
The Belarus 1 state TV channel demonstrated a video of medical workers treating a man with burns and a swollen eyelid.
The Belarusian Belta news agency also posted pictures of the injured man on its Telegram-channel, and reported that the chemicals used by Polish security forces cause eye irritation and chemical burns.
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Polish Border Guards Spot New Migrant Camp Near EU Frontier
20:31 GMT
1
On Tuesday, Igor Malyk, deputy head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection and ecology department of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces, said that Polish security forces had used specialized toxic chemicals against migrants. The Belarusian Investigative Committee began an investigation into the case.
