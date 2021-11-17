Registration was successful!
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
Polish Border Guards Spot New Migrant Camp Near EU Frontier
2021-11-17T20:31+0000
2021-11-17T20:31+0000
The border guard agency posted a video of people camping and burning fires along the border fence, saying it was shot at a border crossing near the Belarusian village of Bruzgi."It is a new camp. There are still people living in the old one, a few hundred meters away. In total, there are about 1,000 foreigners in the area," it tweeted.Hundreds of mostly Middle Eastern and African migrants have been amassing at the Belarusian border with Poland for weeks in an attempt to make it into the EU member state.Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said he would address the migrant crisis at a meeting with his German counterpart, Horst Seehofer, in Warsaw on Thursday. The growing migration pressure requires joint German-Polish action, he added.
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Illegal migrants hoping to make it into the European Union have set up another tent camp on the Belarusian side of the border, the Polish border guard said on Wednesday
The border guard agency posted a video of people camping and burning fires along the border fence, saying it was shot at a border crossing near the Belarusian village of Bruzgi.
"It is a new camp. There are still people living in the old one, a few hundred meters away. In total, there are about 1,000 foreigners in the area," it tweeted.
Hundreds of mostly Middle Eastern and African migrants have been amassing at the Belarusian border with Poland for weeks in an attempt to make it into the EU member state.
Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said he would address the migrant crisis at a meeting with his German counterpart, Horst Seehofer, in Warsaw on Thursday. The growing migration pressure requires joint German-Polish action, he added.
