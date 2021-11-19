Migrants Flock to Bruzgi, Belarus, Amid Crisis on Border With Poland

Sputnik is live from a logistics centre in Bruzgi, Belarus, where migrants are gathering amid a crisis on the Poland-Belarus border.Since July, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving on their borders with Belarus and accused Minsk of organising the crisis. The Belarusian authorities denied those accusations, saying it has no resources to stop refugees from crossing into the EU due to western sanctions against Minsk.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The situation on the EU's eastern border remains tense, with over 3,000 people stranded in the area. Following recent clashes, dozens were hospitalised, as Polish border guards used tear gas and water cannons to disperse migrants trying to enter the country.
