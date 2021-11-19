US, UK Agree on Supplying Australia With Naval Nuclear Propulsion Technology - White House

US President Joe Biden gave a proposed agreement on nuclear technology exchange his blessing on Friday, saying in a memo to US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm that he agrees that "performance of the Agreement will promote and will not constitute an unreasonable risk to the common defense and security." "The Agreement will permit cooperation, which will further improve our mutual defense posture and support our interests under the North Atlantic Treaty; the Australia, New Zealand, and United States Security Treaty; and the enhanced trilateral security partnership among the three Parties known as 'AUKUS,'" Biden added.
The White House announced on Friday that an agreement had been reached with London and Canberra on the transfer of "naval nuclear propulsion information" to the Australian military as part of the deal that founded the AUKUS group earlier this year.
