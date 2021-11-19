Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: US, UK Agree on Supplying Australia With Naval Nuclear Propulsion Technology - White House
21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
US, UK Agree on Supplying Australia With Naval Nuclear Propulsion Technology - White House
US, UK Agree on Supplying Australia With Naval Nuclear Propulsion Technology - White House
The White House announced on Friday that an agreement had been reached with London and Canberra on the transfer of "naval nuclear propulsion information" to... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden gave a proposed agreement on nuclear technology exchange his blessing on Friday, saying in a memo to US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm that he agrees that "performance of the Agreement will promote and will not constitute an unreasonable risk to the common defense and security." "The Agreement will permit cooperation, which will further improve our mutual defense posture and support our interests under the North Atlantic Treaty; the Australia, New Zealand, and United States Security Treaty; and the enhanced trilateral security partnership among the three Parties known as 'AUKUS,'" Biden added.
US, UK Agree on Supplying Australia With Naval Nuclear Propulsion Technology - White House

22:04 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 22:21 GMT 19.11.2021)
The White House announced on Friday that an agreement had been reached with London and Canberra on the transfer of "naval nuclear propulsion information" to the Australian military as part of the deal that founded the AUKUS group earlier this year.
US President Joe Biden gave a proposed agreement on nuclear technology exchange his blessing on Friday, saying in a memo to US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm that he agrees that "performance of the Agreement will promote and will not constitute an unreasonable risk to the common defense and security."
"The Agreement will permit cooperation, which will further improve our mutual defense posture and support our interests under the North Atlantic Treaty; the Australia, New Zealand, and United States Security Treaty; and the enhanced trilateral security partnership among the three Parties known as 'AUKUS,'" Biden added.
