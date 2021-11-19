https://sputniknews.com/20211119/us-uk-agree-on-supplying-australia-with-naval-nuclear-propulsion-technology---white-house-1090871282.html

US, UK Agree on Supplying Australia With Naval Nuclear Propulsion Technology - White House

US, UK Agree on Supplying Australia With Naval Nuclear Propulsion Technology - White House

The White House announced on Friday that an agreement had been reached with London and Canberra on the transfer of "naval nuclear propulsion information" to... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-19T22:04+0000

2021-11-19T22:04+0000

2021-11-19T22:21+0000

aukus

us

australia

submarines

uk

nuclear technology

aukus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png

US President Joe Biden gave a proposed agreement on nuclear technology exchange his blessing on Friday, saying in a memo to US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm that he agrees that "performance of the Agreement will promote and will not constitute an unreasonable risk to the common defense and security." "The Agreement will permit cooperation, which will further improve our mutual defense posture and support our interests under the North Atlantic Treaty; the Australia, New Zealand, and United States Security Treaty; and the enhanced trilateral security partnership among the three Parties known as 'AUKUS,'" Biden added.

far bat britain has to be nuked 0

far bat america has to be nuked 0

3

us

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

us, australia, submarines, uk, nuclear technology, aukus