Russia’s Newest S-500 Missile System Exports to Start in Next Few Years - Arms Exporter

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The export of the latest Russian anti-aircraft missile defence system, the S-500, will begin in the next few years, Russian state arms... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

According to Mikheev, the first deliveries of the S-500 to the Russian military are planned before the end of the year.The cutting-edge S-500 air defence system is capable of intercepting an array of aerial threats ranging from unmanned vehicles (UAV) to hypersonic and ballistic missiles at ranges up to 600 kilometres. A single system can track up to 10 hypersonic targets and detect hostile targets even in lower layers of space at altitudes up to 2,000 kilometres. S-500's main focus though is fighting off intermediate-range ballistic missiles.Right now, Russia's main export in the sphere of air defences is the Pantsir-S1 (NATO reporting name SA-22 Greyhound) and S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler). The latter is even sought after by NATO states: Turkey inked contracts for several S-400 systems in 2017, despite pressure from the US. India has also considered buying the air defence system for itself.As the S-500 is about to make its market debut, the Russian military has recently unveiled plans to develop and deploy the S-550 – an upgrade of the S-500 system. However, the characteristics of the upcoming addition to the Russian air defence forces are currently being withheld.

