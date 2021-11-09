Russia Creating New Anti-Aircraft Missile System S-550

The statement indicates that at the meetings in Sochi, which took place on 1-3 November, Russian President Vladimir Putin "made a special emphasis on the importance of the advanced development of domestic air defense-missile defense systems, and deliveries of the S-350, S-500, S-550 to the Armed Forces."The ministry does not provide any details about the new system.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New anti-aircraft missile system S-550 is being created in Russia, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
