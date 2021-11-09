https://sputniknews.com/20211109/russia-creating-new-anti-aircraft-missile-system-s-550-1090601954.html

Russia Creating New Anti-Aircraft Missile System S-550

Russia Creating New Anti-Aircraft Missile System S-550

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New anti-aircraft missile system S-550 is being created in Russia, the Russian Defence Ministry said. 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-09T18:06+0000

2021-11-09T18:06+0000

2021-11-09T18:06+0000

news

russia

s-400

s-500

defence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/04/1083528316_13:0:1410:786_1920x0_80_0_0_c4ec0882fc299a40c5d99126d1e9b87b.png

The statement indicates that at the meetings in Sochi, which took place on 1-3 November, Russian President Vladimir Putin "made a special emphasis on the importance of the advanced development of domestic air defense-missile defense systems, and deliveries of the S-350, S-500, S-550 to the Armed Forces."The ministry does not provide any details about the new system.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, russia, s-400, s-500, defence