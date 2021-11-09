Registration was successful!
LIVE: EU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'
Russia Creating New Anti-Aircraft Missile System S-550
Russia Creating New Anti-Aircraft Missile System S-550
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New anti-aircraft missile system S-550 is being created in Russia, the Russian Defence Ministry said. 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
The statement indicates that at the meetings in Sochi, which took place on 1-3 November, Russian President Vladimir Putin "made a special emphasis on the importance of the advanced development of domestic air defense-missile defense systems, and deliveries of the S-350, S-500, S-550 to the Armed Forces."The ministry does not provide any details about the new system.
Russia Creating New Anti-Aircraft Missile System S-550

18:06 GMT 09.11.2021
© Photo : Twitter / @mod_russiaFirst publicly available footage of S-500 air defence system released by Russian military.
First publicly available footage of S-500 air defence system released by Russian military. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© Photo : Twitter / @mod_russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New anti-aircraft missile system S-550 is being created in Russia, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
The statement indicates that at the meetings in Sochi, which took place on 1-3 November, Russian President Vladimir Putin "made a special emphasis on the importance of the advanced development of domestic air defense-missile defense systems, and deliveries of the S-350, S-500, S-550 to the Armed Forces."
The ministry does not provide any details about the new system.
