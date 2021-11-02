Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/russia-may-export-new-s-500-missile-systems-to-india-and-china-1090405400.html
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India and China
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India and China
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia may supply its cutting-edge S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems to India and China in the future, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T05:36+0000
2021-11-02T05:36+0000
fsmtc
russia
china
india
russian federal service for military-technical cooperation (fsmtc)
s-500 prometey
dmitry shugaev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104966/47/1049664779_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_80f74862b16db6062483141411ac3bea.jpg
The S-500 Prometey is a next-generation surface-to-air missile system with a range of around 600 kilometres (370 miles), designed for intercepting and destroying intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as hypersonic cruise missiles and aircraft.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the country's military will soon receive a first batch-produced S-500 missiles system. According to Shugaev, once enough of those systems is supplied to the national armed forces, Russia may export them to other countries.
It will be decades down the line before the S500 system is exported to anyone. The Russians themselves won't start getting them in any numbers until after 2027. They do not have the production lines of the Americans and stocking up with their own defences will take many years.
0
1
china
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104966/47/1049664779_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f3737a10abe54df81adaebe890a712e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fsmtc, russia, china, india, russian federal service for military-technical cooperation (fsmtc), s-500 prometey, dmitry shugaev

Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India and China

05:36 GMT 02.11.2021
© Sputnik / Sergei Malgavko / Go to the photo bankS-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea
S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© Sputnik / Sergei Malgavko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia may supply its cutting-edge S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems to India and China in the future, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), has said.

"We are considering India, as well as China and all the states with which we have a longtime partnership and predictable mutual relations, as future owners of this cutting-edge system", Shugaev said in an interview with the RBC news outlet, adding that the FSMTC will consider each potential request individually.

The S-500 Prometey is a next-generation surface-to-air missile system with a range of around 600 kilometres (370 miles), designed for intercepting and destroying intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as hypersonic cruise missiles and aircraft.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the country's military will soon receive a first batch-produced S-500 missiles system. According to Shugaev, once enough of those systems is supplied to the national armed forces, Russia may export them to other countries.
700000
Discuss
Popular comments
It will be decades down the line before the S500 system is exported to anyone. The Russians themselves won't start getting them in any numbers until after 2027. They do not have the production lines of the Americans and stocking up with their own defences will take many years.
Tyke
2 November, 09:21 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:05 GMTRussia's New Checkmate Fighter to Be Presented at Dubai Airshow in Mid-November, Source Says
06:00 GMTAt Least 38,000 Girls and Women in Sweden are Genitally-Mutilated, Survey Estimates
05:47 GMTMinneapolis to Vote on Whether to Replace Police Force With Public Safety Department
05:46 GMT'Talks Need to Continue': Macron Backslides on His Vow to Sanction UK Over Paris-London Fishing Row
05:36 GMTRussia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India and China
05:26 GMTMale Rats Exposed to Everyday Chemicals Developed Female Traits in Scientific Experiment
04:35 GMTSix Dead After High-Rise Building Collapses in Nigeria - Photos, Video
03:51 GMTNearly One-Third of Republicans Believe Violence Necessary to 'Save' America, Poll Reveals
03:30 GMTVideo: Brazilian President Confuses John Kerry With 'Dumb And Dumber' Actor Jim Carrey
03:22 GMTRussia Develops Suicide Drone Technology for Maritime Border Protection - Source
02:52 GMTThen & Now: How the World Reached 5 Million COVID-19 Deaths and Counting
01:17 GMTMeta Deletes Over 1,000 Nicaraguan Accounts It Claims Were FSLN ‘Troll Farm’ Days Before Election
00:21 GMTUS Air Force's Secretive RQ-180 Stealth Drone Reportedly Photographed Over Area 51
YesterdayIs Donald Trump Right That Israel ‘Literally Owned Congress’ Before Progressive Democrats?
YesterdayFrance Invites UK's Frost to Paris to Discuss Fisheries Dispute - State Secretary
YesterdayWatchdog Says Biden Comes to COP26 'Empty Handed,' Should Not Lecture Others on Climate
YesterdayWall Street Hits Record Highs for 2nd Straight Day on Energy, Consumer Stocks Rally
YesterdayManchin Refuses to Back Biden's $1.75 Trillion Spending Plan, Decries 'Political Games' of Lawmakers
YesterdayConvicted Killer Robert Durst Indicted on Murder Charges Over 1982 Disappearance of Wife
Yesterday‘Squid Game’ Crypto Plunges to Zero Overnight After Massive Valuation Spike