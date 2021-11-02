https://sputniknews.com/20211102/russia-may-export-new-s-500-missile-systems-to-india-and-china-1090405400.html

Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India and China

Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India and China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia may supply its cutting-edge S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems to India and China in the future, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the... 02.11.2021

The S-500 Prometey is a next-generation surface-to-air missile system with a range of around 600 kilometres (370 miles), designed for intercepting and destroying intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as hypersonic cruise missiles and aircraft.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the country's military will soon receive a first batch-produced S-500 missiles system. According to Shugaev, once enough of those systems is supplied to the national armed forces, Russia may export them to other countries.

Tyke It will be decades down the line before the S500 system is exported to anyone. The Russians themselves won't start getting them in any numbers until after 2027. They do not have the production lines of the Americans and stocking up with their own defences will take many years. 0

