https://sputniknews.com/20211119/russian-embassy-decries-us-lawmakers-initiative-to-stop-recognition-of-putin-after-2024-1090864966.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Initiative Not to Recognise Possible Putin 2024 Bid
Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Initiative Not to Recognise Possible Putin 2024 Bid
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The initiative of the members of the US Congress "not to recognize" Vladimir Putin as president if he participates in the elections in... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
"This is not just interference in the affairs of a sovereign state, but this is such a fall intervention in the affairs of a sovereign state. To be honest, I thought they would last until spring, but you see, for some reason they broke off in November. Maybe the fall is warm, I don’t know," Zakharova said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.On Thursday, two members of Congress, Steve Cohen and Joe Wilson, introduced a resolution to end recognition of Putin after his current term ends. The resolution claims irregularities have kept Putin in power and his continuation in office beyond May 2024 would be illegitimate, according to a press release."What we see now, in my opinion, generally goes in isolation from everything. They really are out of touch with reality. It's just that every year it becomes more and more noticeable," Zakharova added.Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in the United States has advised American lawmakers to look after their own domestic affairs.In the summer of 2020, almost 78% of participants of an all-Russian vote supported constitutional amendments, which, among other things, introduced a limit of two six-year terms for the President of the Russian Federation, but reset the number of terms the incumbent has served to zero. This paves the way for President Putin to run again after his current fourth term ends in 2024.
Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Initiative Not to Recognise Possible Putin 2024 Bid

16:58 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 17:33 GMT 19.11.2021)
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The initiative of the members of the US Congress "not to recognize" Vladimir Putin as president if he participates in the elections in 2024 is interference in the affairs of a sovereign state, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"This is not just interference in the affairs of a sovereign state, but this is such a fall intervention in the affairs of a sovereign state. To be honest, I thought they would last until spring, but you see, for some reason they broke off in November. Maybe the fall is warm, I don't know," Zakharova said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

On Thursday, two members of Congress, Steve Cohen and Joe Wilson, introduced a resolution to end recognition of Putin after his current term ends. The resolution claims irregularities have kept Putin in power and his continuation in office beyond May 2024 would be illegitimate, according to a press release.
"What we see now, in my opinion, generally goes in isolation from everything. They really are out of touch with reality. It's just that every year it becomes more and more noticeable," Zakharova added.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in the United States has advised American lawmakers to look after their own domestic affairs.
"Attempts by some lawmakers at self-promotion with rabid Russophobia are doomed to failure," the embassy wrote on Twitter. "Instead of trying to interfere in the internal affairs of Russia, it's time for lawmakers to tackle their situation at home."
This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a killer -- saying it takes one to know one -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright collapse. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
Kremlin Considers US Congressmen's Initiative to 'Not Recognise' Putin Unacceptable
10:23 GMT
In the summer of 2020, almost 78% of participants of an all-Russian vote supported constitutional amendments, which, among other things, introduced a limit of two six-year terms for the President of the Russian Federation, but reset the number of terms the incumbent has served to zero. This paves the way for President Putin to run again after his current fourth term ends in 2024.
