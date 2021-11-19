https://sputniknews.com/20211119/russian-embassy-decries-us-lawmakers-initiative-to-stop-recognition-of-putin-after-2024-1090864966.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Initiative Not to Recognise Possible Putin 2024 Bid

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The initiative of the members of the US Congress "not to recognize" Vladimir Putin as president if he participates in the elections in... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

"This is not just interference in the affairs of a sovereign state, but this is such a fall intervention in the affairs of a sovereign state. To be honest, I thought they would last until spring, but you see, for some reason they broke off in November. Maybe the fall is warm, I don’t know," Zakharova said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.On Thursday, two members of Congress, Steve Cohen and Joe Wilson, introduced a resolution to end recognition of Putin after his current term ends. The resolution claims irregularities have kept Putin in power and his continuation in office beyond May 2024 would be illegitimate, according to a press release."What we see now, in my opinion, generally goes in isolation from everything. They really are out of touch with reality. It's just that every year it becomes more and more noticeable," Zakharova added.Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in the United States has advised American lawmakers to look after their own domestic affairs.In the summer of 2020, almost 78% of participants of an all-Russian vote supported constitutional amendments, which, among other things, introduced a limit of two six-year terms for the President of the Russian Federation, but reset the number of terms the incumbent has served to zero. This paves the way for President Putin to run again after his current fourth term ends in 2024.

