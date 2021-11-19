Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/us-lawmakers-introduce-measure-to-end-recognition-of-putin-as-russian-president-after-2024-1090846934.html
US Lawmakers Introduce Measure to End Recognition of Putin as Russian President After 2024
US Lawmakers Introduce Measure to End Recognition of Putin as Russian President After 2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two members of the US Congress have introduced a resolution to end the United States' recognition of Vladimir Putin as president of... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T05:03+0000
2021-11-19T05:06+0000
us
russia
vladimir putin
election
elections
meddling
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090154802_0:178:3007:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_7d72760a518814827dea0813856a96a8.jpg
The resolution claims irregularities in Russia's elections have kept Putin in power and his continuation in office beyond 2024 would be illegitimate, according to the release.Moscow previously slammed the US authorities for making controversial statements on the Russian vote and stressed it was an attempt to interfere in the election process. The Russian Foreign Ministry also warned Washington that America's efforts to interfere in Russia's elections were "categorically inadmissible".In April, Putin signed a law that gives the Russian head of state the right to seek two more terms in office. In a referendum held last summer, more than 77% of Russians who participated voted in favour of the constitutional amendments, according to Russia's Central Election Commission.The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the president of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090154802_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a8148b3accf1b1a1b234aa4485477c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, vladimir putin, election, elections, meddling

US Lawmakers Introduce Measure to End Recognition of Putin as Russian President After 2024

05:03 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 05:06 GMT 19.11.2021)
© Sputnik / Михаил Климентьев / Go to the photo bankVladimir Putin drinking tea. File photo.
Vladimir Putin drinking tea. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© Sputnik / Михаил Климентьев
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two members of the US Congress have introduced a resolution to end the United States' recognition of Vladimir Putin as president of Russia if he remains in power after 2024.

"Congressman Steve Cohen, Co-Chairman of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, better known as the Helsinki Commission, along with Ranking Member Joe Wilson of South Carolina, today introduced a Congressional Resolution to end recognition of Vladimir Putin as president of Russia after May 7, 2024, if the autocrat remains in power", Cohen's office said in a press release on Thursday.

The resolution claims irregularities in Russia's elections have kept Putin in power and his continuation in office beyond 2024 would be illegitimate, according to the release.
Moscow previously slammed the US authorities for making controversial statements on the Russian vote and stressed it was an attempt to interfere in the election process. The Russian Foreign Ministry also warned Washington that America's efforts to interfere in Russia's elections were "categorically inadmissible".
© REUTERS / ERIN SCOTTThe U.S. Capitol grounds appear closed and mostly empty prior to U.S. President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021.
The U.S. Capitol grounds appear closed and mostly empty prior to U.S. President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
The U.S. Capitol grounds appear closed and mostly empty prior to U.S. President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021.
© REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
In April, Putin signed a law that gives the Russian head of state the right to seek two more terms in office. In a referendum held last summer, more than 77% of Russians who participated voted in favour of the constitutional amendments, according to Russia's Central Election Commission.
The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the president of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:31 GMTIndian PM Modi Announces Controversial Farm Laws to Be Withdrawn, Urges Farmers to End Protests
05:12 GMTFour Chinese Patrol Ships Enter Waters Near Senkaku Islands Disputed by Japan, Reports Suggest
05:03 GMTUS Lawmakers Introduce Measure to End Recognition of Putin as Russian President After 2024
03:54 GMTGOP Senator Calls Jen Psaki ‘Baghdad Bob’ Over Inflation Comments
03:38 GMTRussiagate Collapse Could Restrain Team Biden in High-Level Talks With Moscow, Experts Say
03:28 GMTOh, Hi There! Texas CBP Agents Find Over 30 Illegal Migrants in House, One Hiding in Ceiling
03:24 GMTRussian Embassy Outraged Over US Hostile Actions Toward Russian Community Council of USA
03:22 GMTIran Struck At-Tanf Base in Retaliation for Israeli Airstrikes in Syria, NYT Report Claims
03:00 GMT‘Throw Enough Darts’: ‘Simpsons’ Showrunner Explains Show’s Bizarre Predictability
02:48 GMT'Killing It Softly'
02:23 GMTLopez Obrador Claims Biden First US President to Make Clear Vow to Improve Lives of Migrants
01:38 GMTExperts Negative Towards Bill Gates’ Nuclear Power Plant in Wyoming, Say It's ‘Too Dangerous’
01:24 GMT'Posted Cringe': Cartoon Song Promoting Biden's Build Back Better Plan Gets Tormented Online
01:19 GMTBrazilian Scientists Find Fossils of New Dinosaur Species Who Had No Teeth, Reports Say
01:09 GMTFrench Barkhane Forces Leave Far Northern Tessalit Base Amid Continuing Mali Withdrawal
00:18 GMTPentagon to Bar Soldiers From Enlisting, Promotion for Refusing to Vaccinate
YesterdayState Attorneys General Launch Investigation Into Instagram's Potential Harm for Kids
Yesterday‘Professor or Comrade’? US Senator Asks Biden Nominee Raised in USSR if ‘Resigned’ From Komsomol
YesterdayBiden, Trudeau, Manuel Lopez-Obrador Hold First In-Person Meeting
YesterdayVP Kamala Harris' Communications Director Reportedly Steps Down