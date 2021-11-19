https://sputniknews.com/20211119/us-lawmakers-introduce-measure-to-end-recognition-of-putin-as-russian-president-after-2024-1090846934.html

US Lawmakers Introduce Measure to End Recognition of Putin as Russian President After 2024

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two members of the US Congress have introduced a resolution to end the United States' recognition of Vladimir Putin as president of... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

The resolution claims irregularities in Russia's elections have kept Putin in power and his continuation in office beyond 2024 would be illegitimate, according to the release.Moscow previously slammed the US authorities for making controversial statements on the Russian vote and stressed it was an attempt to interfere in the election process. The Russian Foreign Ministry also warned Washington that America's efforts to interfere in Russia's elections were "categorically inadmissible".In April, Putin signed a law that gives the Russian head of state the right to seek two more terms in office. In a referendum held last summer, more than 77% of Russians who participated voted in favour of the constitutional amendments, according to Russia's Central Election Commission.The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the president of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

