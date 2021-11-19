Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/kremlin-considers-us-congressmens-initiative-to-not-recognise-putin-unacceptable-1090854400.html
Kremlin Considers US Congressmen's Initiative to 'Not Recognise' Putin Unacceptable
Kremlin Considers US Congressmen's Initiative to 'Not Recognise' Putin Unacceptable
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin considers an initiative of US Congressmen to not recognize Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule if he runs for another term... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T10:23+0000
2021-11-19T10:32+0000
us
russia
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083289175_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4cbb6eacd29a0e9d7457faa089722f33.jpg
The Kremlin spokesman mentioned that this is another case of the US interference in affairs of other countries.Earlier this week, two members of the US Congress have introduced a resolution to end the US recognition of Putin as president of Russia if he remains in power after 2024. The resolution claims irregularities in Russia's elections have kept Putin in power and his continuation in office beyond 2024 would be illegitimate, according to the release.The statement brushes aside the results of the vote on constitutional amendments, which saw 77% support from Russian voters. The changes introduce the limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the Russian president. The provision, however, applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position. Thus it makes it possible for Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.
What a dick!
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083289175_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9e796061bfcea1322f16f8d5456265fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, elections

Kremlin Considers US Congressmen's Initiative to 'Not Recognise' Putin Unacceptable

10:23 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 19.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / DIMITAR DILKOFFThis picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a "killer" -- saying "it takes one to know one" -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright "collapse."
This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a killer -- saying it takes one to know one -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright collapse. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / DIMITAR DILKOFF
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin considers an initiative of US Congressmen to not recognize Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule if he runs for another term unacceptable, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Of course, we saw [this resolution]. Each time it seems to us that nothing more ridiculous, nothing more aggressive, unfriendly and unconstructive from the other side of the ocean can come. And every time we are mistaken," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman mentioned that this is another case of the US interference in affairs of other countries.

"We consider such initiatives of the congressmen unacceptable. We consider this to be interference in our affairs. And we are convinced that only Russians can determine who will be president of the Russian Federation and when," Peskov added.

Earlier this week, two members of the US Congress have introduced a resolution to end the US recognition of Putin as president of Russia if he remains in power after 2024. The resolution claims irregularities in Russia's elections have kept Putin in power and his continuation in office beyond 2024 would be illegitimate, according to the release.
© Sputnik / Grigory SysoevRussian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at a congress of the ruling United Russia party in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at a congress of the ruling United Russia party in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at a congress of the ruling United Russia party in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2021
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
The statement brushes aside the results of the vote on constitutional amendments, which saw 77% support from Russian voters. The changes introduce the limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the Russian president. The provision, however, applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position. Thus it makes it possible for Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.
201002
Discuss
Popular comments
What a dick!
Charlie McD
19 November, 13:27 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:23 GMTKremlin Considers US Congressmen's Initiative to 'Not Recognise' Putin Unacceptable
10:23 GMTPhotos: Thanksgiving Turkeys to be Spared by Biden 'Relax' in Luxurious Five-Star Hotel
09:43 GMTChancellor Merkel and NATO Chief Stoltenberg Hold Press Conference in Berlin
09:35 GMTAustria Announces Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination From February
09:32 GMTSikh Devotees Take a Holy Dip, Offer Prayers to Commemorate Guru Nanak Jayanti Festival
09:02 GMTWTA May Pull Out of China Over Disappearance of Prominent Tennis Player
08:40 GMTLive Updates: Putin, Lukashenko Voice Concern Over Poland's 'Brutal' Actions on Border
08:37 GMTPriti Patel Blames Schengen Agreement for 'Mass Migration Crisis' in UK
08:17 GMTAustralian Test Cricket Captain Tim Paine Quits as Sexting Controversy Escalates
08:15 GMTUS Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Games to Harm Olympic Movement, Beijing Says
08:11 GMTScientist Disputes WHO Report on COVID-19 Patient Zero, Says First Case Was Linked to Animal Market
07:19 GMTMigrants Flock to Bruzgi, Belarus, Amid Crisis on Border With Poland
07:09 GMTRussian Mannequins for Surgeons Will Be Used at Universities in Tashkent
07:06 GMTSkywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina
06:54 GMTDanish Military Becomes First in the World to Launch Electric Planes in Green Switch
06:49 GMTMexico, US, and Canada Agree on Joint Economic Development, Migration Control
06:35 GMTSweden Deploys First Patriot Missiles as It Switches to Large-Region Air Defence
06:30 GMTUS Hasn't Filed Charges Against Russian Community Council Over FARA Concerns, Board Member Says
05:53 GMT'She Says Everyone's an Idiot': Former Norwegian PM and Climate Pioneer Slams Greta Thunberg
05:49 GMTAlbanian PM Denies Plans to Receive Channel-Crossing Migrants as UK Doesn't Exclude Possibility