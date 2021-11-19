https://sputniknews.com/20211119/kremlin-considers-us-congressmens-initiative-to-not-recognise-putin-unacceptable-1090854400.html

Kremlin Considers US Congressmen's Initiative to 'Not Recognise' Putin Unacceptable

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin considers an initiative of US Congressmen to not recognize Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule if he runs for another term... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Kremlin spokesman mentioned that this is another case of the US interference in affairs of other countries.Earlier this week, two members of the US Congress have introduced a resolution to end the US recognition of Putin as president of Russia if he remains in power after 2024. The resolution claims irregularities in Russia's elections have kept Putin in power and his continuation in office beyond 2024 would be illegitimate, according to the release.The statement brushes aside the results of the vote on constitutional amendments, which saw 77% support from Russian voters. The changes introduce the limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the Russian president. The provision, however, applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position. Thus it makes it possible for Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

