Kremlin Considers US Congressmen's Initiative to 'Not Recognise' Putin Unacceptable
10:23 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 19.11.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin considers an initiative of US Congressmen to not recognize Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule if he runs for another term unacceptable, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Of course, we saw [this resolution]. Each time it seems to us that nothing more ridiculous, nothing more aggressive, unfriendly and unconstructive from the other side of the ocean can come. And every time we are mistaken," Peskov told reporters.
The Kremlin spokesman mentioned that this is another case of the US interference in affairs of other countries.
"We consider such initiatives of the congressmen unacceptable. We consider this to be interference in our affairs. And we are convinced that only Russians can determine who will be president of the Russian Federation and when," Peskov added.
Earlier this week, two members of the US Congress have introduced a resolution to end the US recognition of Putin as president of Russia if he remains in power after 2024. The resolution claims irregularities in Russia's elections have kept Putin in power and his continuation in office beyond 2024 would be illegitimate, according to the release.
The statement brushes aside the results of the vote on constitutional amendments, which saw 77% support from Russian voters. The changes introduce the limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the Russian president. The provision, however, applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position. Thus it makes it possible for Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.