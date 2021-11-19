https://sputniknews.com/20211119/posted-cringe-cartoon-song-promoting-bidens-build-back-better-plan-gets-tormented-online-1090842088.html

'Posted Cringe': Cartoon Song Promoting Biden's Build Back Better Plan Gets Tormented Online

'Posted Cringe': Cartoon Song Promoting Biden's Build Back Better Plan Gets Tormented Online

The Biden administration's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act aims to increase funding on some social welfare and climate change projects. The bill contains... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

A non-profit organization is being chastised on social media for a video it produced pushing President Joe Biden's Build Back Better spending agenda in the form of a "Schoolhouse Rock! I’m Just a Bill" cartoon.The ad published by Care In Action shows an animated representation of the bill shaking hands with Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and singing "Come on, let's do this."However, some social media users didn't appreciate the efforts of the political organization to evoke a nostalgic reaction from the audience, evaluating the video as offending the original children's show with its "propaganda."One user said, "This is almost as bad as the bill," while another warned the authors that they have posted "cringe."Another user recalled a moment from an episode of the comedy show "Family Guy," with a parody of the bill song and its possible fate. Others, meanwhile, decided to call for Thanos from the Marvel cinematic universe to purge the Earth."Couldn't you have at least put the minimal amount of effort in to writing an actual song? Just sort of haphazardly singing a tweet thread is pretty lame," noted one user.The nation's debt ceiling was lifted by Congress in October, but the Congressional Budget Office has yet to evaluate the entire bill. According to their website, Care in Action is a "nonprofit, nonpartisan group dedicated to fighting for dignity and fairness for the millions of domestic workers in the United States, most of whom are women of color and immigrant women."The House began debating the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan on Thursday, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated earlier this week that he intends to have the bill pass the legislative body by Christmas.

