'Posted Cringe': Cartoon Song Promoting Biden's Build Back Better Plan Gets Tormented Online
01:24 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 01:47 GMT 19.11.2021)
© Photo : Twitter / @CareInActionUSA screenshot from political ad video promoting the Biden administration Build Back Better Act posted on Twitter on November 18, 2021.
The Biden administration's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act aims to increase funding on some social welfare and climate change projects. The bill contains financing for paid family and medical leave, expands Obamacare, and provides universal pre-kindergarten care for three and four-year-old children, among other provisions.
A non-profit organization is being chastised on social media for a video it produced pushing President Joe Biden's Build Back Better spending agenda in the form of a "Schoolhouse Rock! I’m Just a Bill" cartoon.
The ad published by Care In Action shows an animated representation of the bill shaking hands with Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and singing "Come on, let's do this."
"I’m a bill with critical and historic investments in child care, health care, climate care, immigration and more!" the cartoon bill similar to the original from the 1975 cartoon sings. "And it’s all paid for."
There is no time to waste. We need to pass the #BuildBackBetter Act to get working families the support they need. pic.twitter.com/8tFyUhGAy9— Care In Action (@CareInActionUS) November 17, 2021
However, some social media users didn't appreciate the efforts of the political organization to evoke a nostalgic reaction from the audience, evaluating the video as offending the original children's show with its "propaganda."
November 17, 2021
You apologize to the School House Rock Bill right now! He doesn't deserve to have his image drug through the dirt by a lame attempt at propoganda! pic.twitter.com/uIvAKWkdZ5— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 17, 2021
One user said, "This is almost as bad as the bill," while another warned the authors that they have posted "cringe."
November 17, 2021
November 17, 2021
November 17, 2021
Another user recalled a moment from an episode of the comedy show "Family Guy," with a parody of the bill song and its possible fate. Others, meanwhile, decided to call for Thanos from the Marvel cinematic universe to purge the Earth.
Spoiler alertpic.twitter.com/uko7sZvNFE— Next LA Mayor (@NextLAMayor) November 17, 2021
It’s time. pic.twitter.com/KRHr7wPYc7— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 17, 2021
November 17, 2021
November 17, 2021
November 17, 2021
"Couldn't you have at least put the minimal amount of effort in to writing an actual song? Just sort of haphazardly singing a tweet thread is pretty lame," noted one user.
The nation's debt ceiling was lifted by Congress in October, but the Congressional Budget Office has yet to evaluate the entire bill.
According to their website, Care in Action is a "nonprofit, nonpartisan group dedicated to fighting for dignity and fairness for the millions of domestic workers in the United States, most of whom are women of color and immigrant women."
The House began debating the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan on Thursday, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated earlier this week that he intends to have the bill pass the legislative body by Christmas.