Kyle Breaks the Internet: Social Media On Fire After Rittenhouse Acquittal
WATCH AGAIN: KYLE RITTENHOUSE LEARNS HIS FATE AT KENOSHA TRIAL pic.twitter.com/XgGnuzypzf— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 19, 2021
Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims. They should be alive today.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021
The only reason they’re not is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people.
To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement. https://t.co/TwaI2ghgM5
This verdict is disgusting and it sends a horrible message to this country.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021
Where is the justice in this?
We can't let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation.
Now is the time. https://t.co/r8TTicFn0U
Kyle Rittenhouse is living proof that white tears can still forestall justice.— Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) November 19, 2021
A murderer is once again walking free today — our system is terribly broken. https://t.co/3FKF4c4R3t
I knew it. Kyle Rittenhouse is proof that white people can still break the law, carry illegal weapons, shoot and kill people, and get away with it in America by shedding tears and claiming self-defense.— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 19, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse claims he went to provide “medical support” that he was not qualified to give, while holding a gun that he was not legally allowed to carry, in a state where he did not live. He then killed 2 people and shot a third. Now he walks free because of white privilege.— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) November 19, 2021
The white supremacist system of power makes it clear that white people can avoid any legal consequences, and that if an active shooter is murdering people, you would be in the wrong if you tried to stop them.— Anastasia Fennec (@AnastasiaFennec) November 19, 2021
Vigilante and white supremacist murder have just been legalized. https://t.co/GQIcyLbX8i
The Rittenhouse verdict gives them permission to kill. I've lost the definition of right and wrong.— Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) November 19, 2021
The return of vigilante justice? America looking a lot more like the early1900s than how we thought the 2000’s would shake out. https://t.co/zQJhj6dDvf— Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) November 19, 2021
I knew Rittenhouse would be acquitted but it is gutting to witness the inevitable, to know there will be no consequences for the judge, and to know Rittenhouse and others like him will be more emboldened to be openly white supremacist vigilantes. It's hollowing.— roxane gay (@rgay) November 19, 2021
In this country, you can even kill white people and get away with it if those white people are fighting for Black lives. This is the legacy of 1619.— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 19, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse can burn in the deepest, darkest, most painful pits of hell.— Three Slimes in a Trenchcoat (@ExandShadow) November 19, 2021
This is not justice.
The Rittenhouse jury just gave Biden his second colonoscopy of the day.— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 19, 2021
Biden went on CNN last year and accused Rittenhouse of being part of a white supremacist militia— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 19, 2021
I hope Kyle sues the sh*t out of himpic.twitter.com/47UnoV9VHL
Time for Kyle Rittenhouse to start suing lying corporate media pedo propagandists and Joe Biden himself.— Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 19, 2021
You know, at this time there is an argument that we should say that the system worked and everything is groovy and not gloat, but I’m not going to do any of that. These charges were bullshit from the beginning and you liberals can suck it. You lost. Kiss my ass. Losers. pic.twitter.com/6mciBkfMdW— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 19, 2021
People in the media love to talk about misinformation causing harm. Let's be clear, any riots that happen as a result of the Rittenhouse verdict are primarily down to the deceitful coverage and outright lies the media told us about this case.— Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) November 19, 2021
Pray for Kenosha tonight— Jack Po-So-Bik (@JackPosobiec) November 19, 2021
Left-wing accounts are furious and are inciting mass violence on Twitter after Kyle #Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all the charges. #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/M62aHnqrjB— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 19, 2021