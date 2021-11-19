https://sputniknews.com/20211119/rittenhouse-prosecutors-allegedly-hid-identity-of-key-witness-from-defence-1090863448.html

Rittenhouse Prosecutors Allegedly Hid Identity of Key Witness From Defence

Rittenhouse Prosecutors Allegedly Hid Identity of Key Witness From Defence

The prosecution's alleged cover-up of the identity of the so-called “Jump-Kick Man: — a lifelong criminal offender — could give Kyle Rittenhouse's defence a... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-19T17:28+0000

2021-11-19T17:28+0000

2021-11-19T17:28+0000

wisconsin

trial

us

murder

blm

kenosha

black lives matter

kyle rittenhouse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090863413_0:0:3279:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_2a0bf7cc4fad7708c2aa2ba7c1cdbef8.jpg

Kenosha County prosecutors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial have been accused of withholding more evidence from the defence — this time the identity of the "Jump Kick Man".Fox News reported the identity of the previously unnamed man as 39-year-old Maurice Freeland — and quoted sources saying he approached the prosecution before the trial offering to testify.The so-called "Jump-Kick Man" is one of Rittenhouse's alleged victims in Kenosha on the night of 25 August 2020. Video footage played in evidence at the trial shows him launching a flying kick into the face of the defendant, then 17, as he lay in the street during rioting in the Wisconsin city.Rittenhouse is charged with the first-degree reckless endangerment of the Jump-Kick Man, who has not yet ben named in court, for firing two shots towards him, neither of which hit.He is also charged with the first-degree murder of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and the first-degree attempted murder of Gaige Grosskreutz, who he shot through the arm. The jury's deliberations entered their fourth day on Friday. On Tuesday, local radio station WISN host Dan O'Donnell said his team had identified the man, but declined to name him.O'Donnell did reveal that the Jump-Kick Man was on 12 months' probation at the time of the shooting for domestic violence battery. The charge could have seen him jailed for up to nine months, but struck a plea bargain with the prosecutors two months before the incident.The man broke his probation terms earlier this year and was jailed for seven months.O'Donnell reported that Freeland's criminal record goes back two decades and includes "multiple felony convictions for car theft, ID theft, drug possession, and escaping custody".The journalist argued that had the prosecution not offered Freeland a get-out-of-jail deal, he would not have set in motion a series of events which led to Huber's death and Grosskreutz's injury."Had Jump Kick Man been sentenced to even two months in jail instead of probation, he would not have been in Kenosha the night of the shootings", he wrote.The defence has already accused the prosecution, led by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, of withholding key evidence and asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to declare a mistrial on that basis.They said Binger's assistant Jim Kraus emailed them a lower-resolution copy of a video — under a very different file name form the one shown in court — which the prosecution claimed to have received from an unknown source during the trial.Binger and Kraus argued a still from the video, which had been digitally altered with pixels added as it was blown up to zoom in on Rittenhouse in the distance, showed the right-handed youth raising his AR-15 rifle to his left shoulder to allegedly threaten others.That was moments after Rittenhouse had extinguished a fire started by Rosenbaum and his companions in a car at a dealership, and just before the older man chased him across the car lot. Rittenhouse's defence is that Rosenbaum chased him and tried to seize the rifle he was carrying, while Huber hit him on the head and neck with a skateboard before also grabbing the rifle and Grosskreutz trained his .40-calibre Glock semi-automatic pistol at the teenager's head. Grosskreutz admitted pointing his gun at Rittenhouse in his testimony to the trial.Last week the defence team asked Schroeder for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning Rittenhouse could not be re-tried, after Binger tried to sneak back in evidence ruled inadmissible pre-trial during his cross-examination of Rittenhouse.And on Thursday Schroeder banned MSNBC news from the courthouse for the remainder of the trial after police caught a freelancer for the national TV network tailing the jurors' bus back to their accommodation on Wednesday evening.

https://sputniknews.com/20211118/msnbc-barred-from-rittenhouse-trial-after-producer-found-tailing-jurors-1090837115.html

wisconsin

us

kenosha

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

wisconsin, trial, us, murder, blm, kenosha, black lives matter, kyle rittenhouse