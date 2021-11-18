Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/boris-johnsons-sister-rachel-reveals-pm-knew-epsteins-pimp-ghislaine-maxwell-at-oxford-1090833856.html
Boris Johnson’s Sister Rachel Reveals PM Knew Epstein’s 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell at Oxford
Boris Johnson’s Sister Rachel Reveals PM Knew Epstein’s 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell at Oxford
The revelation is likely to pile pressure on the politician, who has recently come under intense criticism because of several scandals, which have been... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel has revealed that he knew Jeffrey Epstein’s "pimp" Ghislaine Maxwell at university. In an article in The Spectator she painted a colourful picture of the two hanging out together in the junior common room of Balliol College, Oxford in the Eighties.The journalist didn’t elaborate on how well Boris Johnson knew Miss Maxwell, who is facing eight charges, including sex-trafficking of minors and enticing minors as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts.Rachel Johnson wrote that it is "hard not to feel a batsqueak of pity" for Maxwell, who has spent more than a year in solitary confinement.Ghislaine Maxwell is the ninth and youngest child of publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, and was part of the highest social circles in Britain and the United States. In 2019, she was thrown under the media spotlight after her former boyfriend and life companion Jeffrey Epstein was accused by dozens of women of rape and sexual abuse. The individuals claimed that Maxwell lured them into the hands of Epstein, by promising well-paid jobs at the millionaire's house. Some of the women claimed that she not only groomed them, but also took part in the abuse. Epstein was charged with running a sex-trafficking network of minors, but he didn’t live to see the trial. He hanged himself in prison a month after arrest. Thus, Maxwell is the only person who can shed light on his crimes. Her trial is scheduled for 29 November. She claims she is innocent and insists that the prosecution has made her a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes.
Boris Johnson’s Sister Rachel Reveals PM Knew Epstein’s 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell at Oxford

16:49 GMT 18.11.2021
The revelation is likely to pile pressure on the politician, who has recently come under intense criticism because of several scandals, which have been swirling around the government and the Prime Minister himself.
Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel has revealed that he knew Jeffrey Epstein’s "pimp" Ghislaine Maxwell at university. In an article in The Spectator she painted a colourful picture of the two hanging out together in the junior common room of Balliol College, Oxford in the Eighties.

"I found a shiny glamazon with naughty eyes holding court astride a table, a high-heeled boot resting on my brother Boris’s thigh. She gave me a pitying glance but I did manage to snag an invite to her party in Headington Hill Hall — even though I wasn't in the same college as her and Boris," Rachel Johnson wrote.

The journalist didn’t elaborate on how well Boris Johnson knew Miss Maxwell, who is facing eight charges, including sex-trafficking of minors and enticing minors as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts.

Rachel Johnson wrote that it is "hard not to feel a batsqueak of pity" for Maxwell, who has spent more than a year in solitary confinement.

"I’m sure fair-weather friends would not reveal they went to a Ghislaine Maxwell party: as Barbara Amiel’s brilliant memoir Friends and Enemies proves, you only know who your real chums are," Ms Johnson wrote.

Ghislaine Maxwell is the ninth and youngest child of publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, and was part of the highest social circles in Britain and the United States. In 2019, she was thrown under the media spotlight after her former boyfriend and life companion Jeffrey Epstein was accused by dozens of women of rape and sexual abuse.

The individuals claimed that Maxwell lured them into the hands of Epstein, by promising well-paid jobs at the millionaire's house. Some of the women claimed that she not only groomed them, but also took part in the abuse. Epstein was charged with running a sex-trafficking network of minors, but he didn’t live to see the trial. He hanged himself in prison a month after arrest.

Thus, Maxwell is the only person who can shed light on his crimes. Her trial is scheduled for 29 November. She claims she is innocent and insists that the prosecution has made her a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes.
