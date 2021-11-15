https://sputniknews.com/20211115/prosecutors-reportedly-to-unveil-emails-showing-maxwell-set-up-powerful-men-with-women-theyd-like-1090745789.html

Prosecutors Reportedly to Unveil Emails Showing Maxwell 'Set Up Powerful Men With Women They'd Like'

Prosecutors Reportedly to Unveil Emails Showing Maxwell 'Set Up Powerful Men With Women They'd Like'

Maxwell, the alleged madam for the late convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, is awaiting trial in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre – she... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-15T13:51+0000

2021-11-15T13:51+0000

2021-11-15T13:51+0000

news

ghislaine maxwell

jeffrey epstein

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083399463_0:927:2039:2074_1920x0_80_0_0_65c6a5e727435bc03f8872626685cb61.jpg

Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell's case are going to release emails that show her setting up "powerful men with women they would like," The Daily Mail reported, citing a court filing. According to the lead attorney, the correspondence shows that Maxwell "used her ability to provide access to women as a form of social currency," the document reportedly says. New York prosecutors reportedly plan to unveil several emails that show "the defendant’s willingness to facilitate encounters between powerful men and women they would like" and "the defendant’s understanding that providing such access is a way to ingratiate herself with powerful men."The names of the men were not mentioned in the 84-page court document, The Daily Mail says.Maxwell's defence tried to shrug off the claim by reportedly saying this: "If her motive is to permit adult women to date her single friends, then it is not to pick up schoolgirls off the street to give 'sexual massages' to Jeffrey Epstein."The emails in question are expected to be discussed at the final hearing before the opening statements at Maxwell's trial, which begins on 29 November. The 59-year-old former socialite and alleged madam for convicted paedophile Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019, is facing up to 80 years in prison if found guilty.

https://sputniknews.com/20211114/ghislaine-maxwell-might-have-been-murdered-if-granted-bail-over-info-on-epstein-claims-report-1090724601.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

news, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein