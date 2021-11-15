Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/prosecutors-reportedly-to-unveil-emails-showing-maxwell-set-up-powerful-men-with-women-theyd-like-1090745789.html
Prosecutors Reportedly to Unveil Emails Showing Maxwell 'Set Up Powerful Men With Women They'd Like'
Prosecutors Reportedly to Unveil Emails Showing Maxwell 'Set Up Powerful Men With Women They'd Like'
Maxwell, the alleged madam for the late convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, is awaiting trial in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre – she... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T13:51+0000
2021-11-15T13:51+0000
news
ghislaine maxwell
jeffrey epstein
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083399463_0:927:2039:2074_1920x0_80_0_0_65c6a5e727435bc03f8872626685cb61.jpg
Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell's case are going to release emails that show her setting up "powerful men with women they would like," The Daily Mail reported, citing a court filing. According to the lead attorney, the correspondence shows that Maxwell "used her ability to provide access to women as a form of social currency," the document reportedly says. New York prosecutors reportedly plan to unveil several emails that show "the defendant’s willingness to facilitate encounters between powerful men and women they would like" and "the defendant’s understanding that providing such access is a way to ingratiate herself with powerful men."The names of the men were not mentioned in the 84-page court document, The Daily Mail says.Maxwell's defence tried to shrug off the claim by reportedly saying this: "If her motive is to permit adult women to date her single friends, then it is not to pick up schoolgirls off the street to give 'sexual massages' to Jeffrey Epstein."The emails in question are expected to be discussed at the final hearing before the opening statements at Maxwell's trial, which begins on 29 November. The 59-year-old former socialite and alleged madam for convicted paedophile Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019, is facing up to 80 years in prison if found guilty.
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/ghislaine-maxwell-might-have-been-murdered-if-granted-bail-over-info-on-epstein-claims-report-1090724601.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083399463_0:736:2039:2265_1920x0_80_0_0_ac2da7557c706dce3434fd0464a191b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein

Prosecutors Reportedly to Unveil Emails Showing Maxwell 'Set Up Powerful Men With Women They'd Like'

13:51 GMT 15.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ROB KIMNEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ROB KIM
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Maxwell, the alleged madam for the late convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, is awaiting trial in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre – she faces six counts, including enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury.
Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell's case are going to release emails that show her setting up "powerful men with women they would like," The Daily Mail reported, citing a court filing.
According to the lead attorney, the correspondence shows that Maxwell "used her ability to provide access to women as a form of social currency," the document reportedly says.
New York prosecutors reportedly plan to unveil several emails that show "the defendant’s willingness to facilitate encounters between powerful men and women they would like" and "the defendant’s understanding that providing such access is a way to ingratiate herself with powerful men."
The names of the men were not mentioned in the 84-page court document, The Daily Mail says.
Maxwell's defence tried to shrug off the claim by reportedly saying this:
"If her motive is to permit adult women to date her single friends, then it is not to pick up schoolgirls off the street to give 'sexual massages' to Jeffrey Epstein."
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell appears during her arraignment hearing on a new indictment at Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, New York, U.S. April 23, 2021, in this courtroom sketch. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Ghislaine Maxwell Might Have Been Murdered if Granted Bail Over Info on Epstein, Claims Report
Yesterday, 11:04 GMT
The emails in question are expected to be discussed at the final hearing before the opening statements at Maxwell's trial, which begins on 29 November.
The 59-year-old former socialite and alleged madam for convicted paedophile Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019, is facing up to 80 years in prison if found guilty.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:01 GMTAmbulance Logjams Leave Patients Dying With 12,000 Annually Suffering ‘Severe Harm’ Says NHS Report
14:01 GMTLibya's High Election Commission Rejects Saif al-Gaddafi's Presidential Election Bid
13:53 GMTBJP Accuses Islamic Organisation's Political Wing of Murdering RSS Worker in India
13:51 GMTProsecutors Reportedly to Unveil Emails Showing Maxwell 'Set Up Powerful Men With Women They'd Like'
13:51 GMTTehran Concerned About Spike in Terrorist Activities in Afghanistan, Foreign Ministry Says
13:34 GMTStoltenberg Says No Consensus for Ukraine to Join NATO, Warns Russia Against ‘Aggressive Actions’
13:33 GMTErdogan Considers Himself to Be Most Experienced Among World Leaders
13:09 GMTNew Zealand's Maori Tribe Urges Anti-Vaxxers to Stop Using Haka During Protests
13:05 GMTFrance Claims UK Labour Laws 'Encourage Migrants', Slams London for Using Paris As ‘Punching Bag’
13:00 GMTEverything You Need to Know About the Kyle Rittenhouse Case
12:58 GMTTurkey Favors Lifting of US Sanctions Against Iran, Foreign Minister Says
12:57 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly 'Dreading' Maxwell Trial Set to 'Thrust Him Back Into Spotlight'
12:49 GMTICC, Former Cricketers Applaud Australian Cricket Team as Kangaroos Win Their Maiden T20 World Cup
12:47 GMTNew Variant of COVID-19 Delta Strain Detected in Norway, Reports Say
12:13 GMTEU Recognizes COVID Certificates of Georgia, Moldova, Serbia, New Zealand
12:00 GMTNavigating ‘Red Lines’ On Taiwan in Quest For ‘Common Ground’ Reportedly 'Key' to Biden-Xi Summit
11:57 GMTWatch Shirtless Vladimir Putin Riding a Strider From Half-Life 2
11:54 GMTIndia: Curfew Imposed, 50 Arrested in Violence-Hit Amravati City After BJP Stages Protest
11:52 GMTIRGC Chief Says Iran’s Advanced Maritime Technologies ‘Stir Fear Among Enemies’
11:46 GMTLionel Messi Drops Out of Top 50 Dribblers List As PSG Forward Fails to Sparkle in Paris