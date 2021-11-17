Registration was successful!
Boris Johnson Tells MPs 'Mistake' Was Made Over Owen Paterson Affair But Stops Short of Apology
Boris Johnson Tells MPs 'Mistake' Was Made Over Owen Paterson Affair But Stops Short of Apology
Owen Paterson resigned earlier this month and triggered a by-election in his North Shropshire constituency which will take place next month. But the row over... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T15:24+0000
2021-11-17T15:29+0000
boris johnson
owen paterson
uk
boris johnson, owen paterson, uk

Boris Johnson Tells MPs 'Mistake' Was Made Over Owen Paterson Affair But Stops Short of Apology

15:24 GMT 17.11.2021 (Updated: 15:29 GMT 17.11.2021)
Owen Paterson resigned earlier this month and triggered a by-election in his North Shropshire constituency which will take place next month. But the row over lobbying and second jobs for MPs rumbles on.
Boris Johnson has told a committee of MPs a “mistake” was made by his government over the Owen Paterson affair.

Mr Johnson said: “It was a mistake two weeks ago to conflate the very sad and difficult case of a particular colleague [Paterson] and the need for…reform and improvement of the system.”

Labour MP Chris Bryant asked the prime minister if he accepted Mr Paterson was guilty of what he was accused of by the standards commissioner.
Mr Johnson said: "There is no question he had fallen foul of the rules of paid advocacy."
Mr Bryant then said what Paterson had done was "corruption" and he asked the prime minister if his actions had not "tarred (all MPs) with the same brush."
Mr Johnson replied: “Paid advocacy and lobbying is against the rules and those guilty should be properly penalised. The intention was not to exonerate anybody but to work in a cross-party way to improve the system.”
Mr Johnson is addressing the Liaison Committee, which is comprised of the chairs of all House of Commons select committees and Mr Johnson will also be answering questions on issues such as COVOD-19, COP26, violence against women and girls, and the recent Budget and Spending Review.
William Wragg, a Conservative MP, asked the prime minister if he felt the recommendations made by Nigel Boardman following the Greensill Capital affair should be legally binding.
Mr Johnson said the government was considering the Boardman report and would report back to Parliament in due course.
The prime minister has now told the Speaker of Parliament, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, he supports plans to ban MPs from taking second jobs as paid consultants and advisers.
"It is imperative that we put beyond doubt the reputation of the House of Commons by ensuring the rules which apply to MPs are up to date, effective and appropriately rigorous," Mr Johnson said in the letter.
But he has not apologised.
Mr Johnson also denied he had told the Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, to demand the resignation of the independent commissioner for parliamentary standards, Kathryn Stone.
Earlier the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, has called Mr Johnson a “coward” for refusing to apologise to Parliament.
Starmer claimed Mr Johnson had "led his troops through the sewers and he can't even say sorry."
He added: "Beneath the bluster he still thinks it is one rule for the public and another for him and his mates."
The Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, called on Starmer to withdraw the remark and said the word coward was "not what is used in his House."
"I withdraw it, but he's no leader," Keir Starmer replied.
Paterson - whose wife committed suicide last year during a parliamentary probe into his conduct - resigned earlier this month and triggered a by-election in his North Shropshire constituency which will take place next month.
