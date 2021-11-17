Registration was successful!
Three in 5 US Voters Want Biden to Retire at End of Term – Poll
Three in 5 US Voters Want Biden to Retire at End of Term – Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A 61% majority of US voters want President Joe Biden to stand down at the end of his four-year term and make way for someone new to head...
"By contrast, 24 percent of respondents said he should run for president again and 15 percent said they were unsure," The Hill said in its report on the survey.Among Democratic voters, fewer than half (45%) said they want Biden to seek a second term, with 37% hoping the president will let someone else represent their party and 18% who were unsure, according to the poll.The poll also found 46% of registered voters said they think that Biden has done less than expected since entering the White House while 23% said he's done more than expected and 31% who said he has done about as much as expected.The poll coincides with recent surveys showing Biden's overall approval rating in a range between the high 30s and low 40s.Analysts attribute the decline in Biden's standing with US voters to a spate of crises, including record illegal migration, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the inability to pass his agenda in Congress, and inflation rates not seen in decades.Among independents – a key bloc of swing voters - 59% said they would prefer another Democratic candidate in 2024, with 17% wanting Biden to seek a second term and 25% who were unsure, the poll showed.In addition, 87% of Republicans said they hope Biden will be a single-term president, with just 8% wanting him to seek a second term and 5% who were unsure, according to the poll.The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 921 registered voters November 9-10.
© JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden celebrates with lawmakers and guests after signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A 61% majority of US voters want President Joe Biden to stand down at the end of his four-year term and make way for someone new to head the Democrat ticket, according to a HarrisX poll commissioned by The Hill.
"By contrast, 24 percent of respondents said he should run for president again and 15 percent said they were unsure," The Hill said in its report on the survey.
Among Democratic voters, fewer than half (45%) said they want Biden to seek a second term, with 37% hoping the president will let someone else represent their party and 18% who were unsure, according to the poll.
The poll also found 46% of registered voters said they think that Biden has done less than expected since entering the White House while 23% said he's done more than expected and 31% who said he has done about as much as expected.
The poll coincides with recent surveys showing Biden’s overall approval rating in a range between the high 30s and low 40s.
Analysts attribute the decline in Biden’s standing with US voters to a spate of crises, including record illegal migration, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the inability to pass his agenda in Congress, and inflation rates not seen in decades.
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
Half US Voters Doubt Biden in Good Enough Mental, Physical Health to Perform His Duties
17:18 GMT
85
Among independents – a key bloc of swing voters - 59% said they would prefer another Democratic candidate in 2024, with 17% wanting Biden to seek a second term and 25% who were unsure, the poll showed.
In addition, 87% of Republicans said they hope Biden will be a single-term president, with just 8% wanting him to seek a second term and 5% who were unsure, according to the poll.
The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 921 registered voters November 9-10.
