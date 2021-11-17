https://sputniknews.com/20211117/three-in-5-us-voters-want-biden-to-retire-at-end-of-term--poll-1090812433.html

Three in 5 US Voters Want Biden to Retire at End of Term – Poll

Three in 5 US Voters Want Biden to Retire at End of Term – Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A 61% majority of US voters want President Joe Biden to stand down at the end of his four-year term and make way for someone new to head... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-17T21:52+0000

2021-11-17T21:52+0000

2021-11-17T21:52+0000

democrats

joe biden

us

election

inflation

poll

voters

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090812325_0:0:2788:1569_1920x0_80_0_0_6e7ef8b1e67982926b3a5f81047fb51c.jpg

"By contrast, 24 percent of respondents said he should run for president again and 15 percent said they were unsure," The Hill said in its report on the survey.Among Democratic voters, fewer than half (45%) said they want Biden to seek a second term, with 37% hoping the president will let someone else represent their party and 18% who were unsure, according to the poll.The poll also found 46% of registered voters said they think that Biden has done less than expected since entering the White House while 23% said he's done more than expected and 31% who said he has done about as much as expected.The poll coincides with recent surveys showing Biden’s overall approval rating in a range between the high 30s and low 40s.Analysts attribute the decline in Biden’s standing with US voters to a spate of crises, including record illegal migration, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the inability to pass his agenda in Congress, and inflation rates not seen in decades.Among independents – a key bloc of swing voters - 59% said they would prefer another Democratic candidate in 2024, with 17% wanting Biden to seek a second term and 25% who were unsure, the poll showed.In addition, 87% of Republicans said they hope Biden will be a single-term president, with just 8% wanting him to seek a second term and 5% who were unsure, according to the poll.The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 921 registered voters November 9-10.

https://sputniknews.com/20211117/half-us-voters-doubt-biden-in-good-enough-mental-physical-health-to-perform-his-duties-1090808633.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

democrats, joe biden, us, election, inflation, poll, voters